Nexstar Media Wire News

Forget Rex and Spot: These are the most popular dog and cat names of 2022

by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/15/22 8:17 AM ET
A new list ranks the top dog and cat names of 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Think your pet’s name is original? Max, Milo and Lily aren’t that special after all.

Rover released a list of the most popular dog and cat names in 2022, which it compiled from its user database. The company is a platform for booking services like dog walkers and cat sitters.

Luna has long been a popular choice, but Rover said this year it finally eclipsed Bella to clinch the No. 1 dog name after nine years of close competition. Meanwhile, Max has remained dominant as the top dog name for males for the past 10 years.

While the top names (below) are all pretty normal, the “trending” names, which showed the biggest growth in popularity from 2021 to 2022, are eye-catching. The top trending dog name, Fezco, comes from the name of a character on HBO’s “Euphoria.” Next comes Cassini (perhaps after the NASA spacecraft?) then Mossberg (a firearms manufacturer?), followed by Mirabel (from Disney’s “Encanto”), Kyna (no idea) and Mommy (no reasonable explanation there).

The trendiest cat names include Hella (like the slang word), Yoongi (like the BTS band member) and Crescent (like the moon?).

See the most popular dog and cat names of 2022 below.

Most common dog names for boys

  1. Max
  2. Charlie
  3. Cooper
  4. Milo
  5. Buddy
  6. Rocky
  7. Bear
  8. Teddy
  9. Duke
  10. Leo

Most common dog names for girls

  1. Luna
  2. Bella
  3. Daisy
  4. Lucy
  5. Lily
  6. Zoe
  7. Lola
  8. Sadie
  9. Bailey
  10. Stella

Most common cat names for boys

  1. Oliver
  2. Milo
  3. Leo
  4. Charlie
  5. Max
  6. Loki
  7. Simba
  8. Jack
  9. Ollie
  10. Jasper

Most common cat names for girls

  1. Luna
  2. Lily
  3. Bella
  4. Lucy
  5. Nala
  6. Callie
  7. Kitty
  8. Cleo
  9. Willow
  10. Chloe

