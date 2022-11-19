trending:

Nexstar Media Wire News

Team stuffing or mashed potatoes? Study shows states’ Thanksgiving preferences

by Jeremy Tanner and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/19/22 10:00 AM ET
(File: Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to the top Thanksgiving side dish America is divided, a new study found.

Campbell’s recently released its “State of the Sides” report for 2022 and asked Americans how they prefer to fill up on Thanksgiving Day.

The study found that two-thirds of respondents preferred side dishes to the main entree, with the top five holiday sides ranking, in order: stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, and mac & cheese.

While stuffing took the top spot in most states, 22 states ranked mashed potatoes first, the study found. Massachusetts was the only state that was evenly split when it comes to the Turkey Day debate.

Campbell's told Nexstar they partnered with SWNS Media Group and Dotdash Meredith to conduct the survey. The company's research also utilized data from Google trends as well as from social and traditional media.

As for state-specific findings, the report found that stuffing could go by another name, depending on where you are. In Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana, you may hear it referred to as "dressing."

Arkansas, Alaska and Idaho all prefer that their sides not touch each other, the study found, while residents of Maine, Washington and Oregon are most likely to get creative and make sandwiches with the leftovers.

Choosing Thanksgiving sides may not be the biggest decision many families will make this year, however. A new report from Wells Fargo suggests that with soaring inflation this year it may make more sense for some families to get their Thanksgiving meal at a nice restaurant and ditch the stress of preparation.

Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index (CPI) data show that the jump in grocery store prices during the last year was nearly twice that of restaurant food (9.81% vs. 5.79%).

And if it's not the price but the prospect of eating the same dishes for another year, maybe you should try something new – 54% of those surveyed said they were planning on doing just that.

