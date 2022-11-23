trending:

These grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day 2022

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/23/22 5:00 PM ET
Need to pick up a few last-minute items before Thanksgiving dinner? Here’s which markets will be open for at least part of the day on Thursday. (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – Thanksgiving is upon us, the feast is nearly ready, but wait — you’ve forgotten an ingredient (or two, or three). While many stores have already announced they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving, you can still find a few grocery stores with their doors open.

Walmart, Costco, Target, and Trader Joe’s, as well as others, have already confirmed they will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at the grocery stores that will be open:

Albertsons

The Albertsons family of stores will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the chain’s ad.

Big Lots

Big Lots stores will be open on Thanksgiving but hours may vary by store. You can check your location’s hours online.

Dollar General

While its stores will be open, hours may vary by location.

Kroger

The Kroger family of stores will be open on Thanksgiving until 4 p.m., the chain states on its website.

Piggly Wiggly

Though most Piggly Wiggly locations will be open on Thanksgiving, hours may vary by store.

Rite Aid

Most Rite Aid stores will be open with varying hours, a representative tells Nexstar. You can check Rite Aid’s website to see if your store is open.

Sprouts

Spouts locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, according to the company’s website.

Walgreens

Walgreens stores will be open but hours may vary. You can check your local store’s hours on the Walgreens website.

Wegmans Food Market

Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and open again at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, according to the chain’s website. All of its Massachusetts locations will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Whole Foods

Most Whole Foods stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving but hours may vary. Check your location’s hours online before visiting.

