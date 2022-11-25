trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

When will NORAD start tracking Santa this year?

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/25/22 12:00 PM ET
by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 11/25/22 12:00 PM ET
This still image provided by NORAD shows the NORAD Santa Tracker on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. In what’s become its own wildly popular tradition, the Colorado-based North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24, from 4 a.m. to midnight MST. NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families watch Father Christmas in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. (NORAD via AP)

(NEXSTAR) – With Thanksgiving in the rearview, Christmas is now roughly a month away. That means in just a few short weeks, Santa Claus is coming to town.

Can’t wait to see where Santa and his reindeer are on Christmas Eve? With a little help from the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), you can track Santa on his journey around the world.

NORAD, a joint organization between the U.S. and Canada, is responsible for tracking everything flying in and around the two countries. Around Christmastime, NORAD has a crucial mission: track Santa.

It’s a tradition NORAD has carried out for over 60 years that started – accidentally – in 1955. That year, a young girl called the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center in Colorado Springs thinking she would speak to Santa after seeing an ad in her local newspaper.

The commander on the other end of the phone, Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, realized the mistake and assured the girl Santa would arrive safely on Christmas. She wasn’t the last child to call the unlisted phone number that night. Ultimately, the tradition was born and continued with NORAD after its creation in 1958, according to its website.

Thanks to the Internet, millions of children and those waiting patiently for Santa are able to track the man in red on NORAD’s website.

NORAD doesn’t start tracking Santa until their radars let them know Santa has taken to the air on Christmas Eve. In the meantime, its popular website, NORADSanta.org, will go live on December 1. It not only allows you to track Santa when his gift-giving journey begins but provides information on NORAD, the tracking of Santa, and more.

NORAD also offers a phone line that remains open for 23 hours starting on Christmas Eve. Last year, the call center fielded over 53,000 calls, according to Lt. Sean Carter, the NORAD Tracks Santa Program Manager.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats should nominate a Republican successor to Pelosi
  2. Kanye West says he asked Trump to be his 2024 running mate
  3. Could Merrick Garland use the Fourteenth Amendment to bar Trump from the ...
  4. Chasten Buttigieg responds to Tucker Carlson over claim husband ...
  5. Barr warns Trump ‘will burn the whole house down,’ calls for new GOP leader
  6. DeSantis faces hurdles despite 2024 momentum
  7. Just two House races remain undeclared, and Republicans lead in both
  8. WHIP LIST: McCarthy searches for 218 GOP Speakership votes
  9. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 1957 photo showing him outside segregated high ...
  10. Democrats making plans to retake House majority
  11. Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday
  12. Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before shooting: officials
  13. Arizona becomes epicenter of GOP challenges to 2022 election
  14. Kemp cuts ad for Walker in Georgia Senate runoff
  15. IRS says your tax refund may be smaller this year
  16. The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
  17. Biden mulls 2024 plans as Democrats weigh generational shift
  18. Arizona’s GOP governor congratulates Hobbs on victory as Lake refuses to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video