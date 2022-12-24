These fast food places, restaurants will be open on Christmas Day 2022

(NEXSTAR) – If you are on the go this Christmas, or simply skipping the traditional at-home feast for something a little quicker, you likely know your options are limited. While many restaurants are closing their doors on December 25, there are some still accepting customers on the holiday.

To save you the trouble of searching for those eateries, here is a list of the major fast-food chains and restaurants staying open — and a few that are closing — for Christmas 2022.

Keep in mind, hours are likely to vary by location.

Boston Market

Participating Boston Market locations will be open on Christmas, according to the company’s website.

Burger King

Hours may vary by location, a Burger King representative tells Nexstar. You can check local hours online here.

Denny’s

Known for being “always open,” Denny’s will be open on Christmas.

Domino’s

Because Domino’s locations are independently owned, they may or may not be open on Christmas, a company representative told Country Living. Some may also close for Christmas Eve. You can view your location’s hours online.

Dunkin’

Many Dunkin’ locations will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary by store, a representative tells Nexstar. Before visiting, check your Dunkin’ location’s hours online or in the mobile app.

Golden Corral

Some Golden Corral locations will be open for Christmas, but they may have limited hours. They may also have shortened hours on Christmas Eve. You can check your restaurant’s hours here.

IHOP

Though IHOP locations are listed as being open online, you may want to check with your local restaurant before stopping in.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s will have limited hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed for Christmas, according to the company.

McDonald’s

Because the vast majority of McDonald’s locations are independently owned and operated, holiday hours may vary by store, a representative told Country Living. You can check your location’s hours online.

Noodles

Select Noodles locations will be open; you can check stores hours here.

Panera Bread

Hours can vary by store, according to Panera Bread. You can check your location’s hours online.

Red Lobster

Select locations will be open for dine-in and to-go orders, according to Red Lobster. Participating restaurants and their hours can be found on this list shared by Red Lobster.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, according to its website.

Sonic

Because Sonic locations are independently owned, restaurants may be open on Christmas, but with different hours. Location hours can be seen online here.

Starbucks

Some Starbucks locations will be open, but they may have different hours. Location hours can be found online here.

Waffle House

Known for being open all day, every day – and causing headlines when it closes – Waffle House locations will be open on Christmas. There’s even a song about it.

Wendy’s

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas, but hours may vary. You can check the hours of your nearest location online.

While the above restaurant chains plan to be staffed for Christmas, there are a few others that will be taking the holiday off. Because Christmas falls on a Sunday, Chick-fil-A will be closed (though they likely would’ve closed anyway, like they did last year). Fellow chicken restaurant Raising Cane’s, which closes on major holidays, will close on Christmas.

Some restaurants, like Olive Garden, will not only be closed for Christmas Day but may close early on Christmas Eve depending on the amount of business, according to the company. Christmas Eve hours will vary at Taco Bell restaurants, the company says, but locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

In-N-Out locations will be open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to a company spokesperson, but will be closed on Christmas.

Many Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be open Christmas Eve and closed Christmas Day, a representative tells Nexstar. However, hours may vary by location – you can check the hours of your local Buffalo Wild Wings here. A representative for Firehouse Subs says some of its restaurants will close early on Christmas Eve and may completely close for Christmas. You can check your store’s hours here.

Most KFC restaurants will be closed on Christmas Day, but a representative for the company tells Nexstar they recommend checking with your local KFC for their holiday hours.

Chipotle, Pizza Hut, Qdoba, and White Castle locations will close early on Christmas Eve and remain closed through Christmas Day, company representatives tell Nexstar.

Before heading out, be sure to check with your nearest restaurant for their hours.