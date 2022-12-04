trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

When will flu and RSV peak?

by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/04/22 8:24 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/04/22 8:24 AM ET
Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is peaking earlier than usual, and the flu might follow suit, the CDC warns. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – While COVID-19 cases have remained flat (albeit pretty high) over the past two months, two other viral infections have taken off: influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV.

Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows both illnesses ramping up quickly since early fall — shaking up the transmission patterns we’ve seen the past few years.

While the viruses that cause the flu circulate year-round, sickness usually peaks in February in the U.S., according to the CDC. This year, influenza started circulating earlier than normal, and it may peak earlier, too.

Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist and professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, believes the U.S. is still in the “early stages” of a surge in influenza cases, he told Nexstar.

“For influenza, we are still on the upside of the curve, and we really have no idea what the peak number of cases will be and when that will happen,” he said.

As of last week, 33 states recorded “high” or “very high” flu activity.

Kinsa, a company that forecasts illness peaks using thermometer data and medical data, says the flu is “critical and rising” as of late November. Kinsa’s model projects illness peaking in mid-December, much earlier than a normal year.

Less testing over the Thanksgiving holiday may make it look like flu numbers are dropping off, Pekosz explained, but he expects the case numbers to jump back up again in the next few weeks.

“With RSV we seem to be hitting a plateau,” said Pekosz. “Case numbers have not increased significantly for a couple of weeks, but they’re still at a very high level. So the burden of RSV is still great, but we may be closer to the peak there than we are with flu.”

Kinsa’s model agrees with Pekosz, showing RSV cases starting to decrease despite hospitalizations remaining high.

Prior to the pandemic, RSV spread usually started to pick up between September and November, peak between December and February, and drop off in the spring. In 2021, things looked different. As COVID restrictions eased and social distancing dissipated, we saw a summer peak of RSV.

This year, we appear to be getting closer to the pre-pandemic normal pattern, but the CDC warns that it’s “too soon to predict when the previous seasonal patterns will return.”

All three viral illnesses — COVID, influenza and RSV — have the potential to increase after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, simply because people are getting together more often and in bigger groups.

“This virus actually knows how to get us. It follows humans, meaning that we are going to be together, we’re going to be in those spaces with poor ventilation, and COVID-19 loves that,” Dr. Ilan Shapiro, chief medical affairs officer at AltaMed in Los Angeles, recently told Nexstar. He added that influenza and RSV also spread quickly under those conditions.

Both doctors stressed the importance of getting tested if you feel sick to ensure you get proper treatment.

“For both flu and for COVID, we have antivirals that work if taken early after signs of symptoms,” said Pekosz. “So particularly if you’re in a high-risk group, it’s good to know that. … Those are important tools that we really have to keep using.”

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Censorship by surrogate: Why Musk’s document dump could be a game changer
  2. Trump calls for ‘termination’ of election rules in Constitution to overturn ...
  3. Trump loss ignites next steps for DOJ in Mar-a-Lago investigation
  4. Why Biden is keeping his distance from Georgia’s Senate runoff
  5. Trump grasps the importance of the National Archives to democracy. Why don’t ...
  6. The Memo: Trump’s 2024 campaign stumbles out of the gate
  7. What happened to the investigation into the Dobbs draft leak?
  8. Here’s where Trump’s GOP rivals stand on potential 2024 bids
  9. 44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
  10. Taking on the elite becomes go-to brand for DeSantis
  11. Immigration naturalizations in the US highest in a decade
  12. Republican flips Northern California congressional seat
  13. Senate Democrats reject proposal to share more power
  14. Imprisoned American Paul Whelan in Russian prison hospital, says family
  15. Why the Georgia Senate runoff is still important
  16. Florida pulls $2B worth of investments from BlackRock over ESG investment after ...
  17. GOP says Inflation Reduction Act should be factored into spending fight
  18. Masked Ye goes on antisemitic tirade on Infowars: ‘I like Hitler’
Load more

Video

See all Video