trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Costco memberships will get more expensive, CFO says

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/11/22 3:46 PM ET
by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/11/22 3:46 PM ET
In a recent earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti gave insight into when and how Costco determines the right time to raise membership fees. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Costco will follow the likes of Sam’s Club, Amazon, and most streaming services in raising its membership fee, the company’s chief financial officer confirmed last week.

Ultimately, it’s not a question of if the cost will rise, it’s when.

During a recent earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti repeatedly noted membership fees have, historically, risen roughly every five years. The last three price increases have happened five years and seven months apart.

If the next price hike were to follow the same five-year, seven months pattern, it could happen as soon as January (the most recent cost increase happened in June 2017). But, don’t expect it.

While Galanti explained Costco has “no problem thinking about [raising the membership fee] and doing it ultimately,” he remained “purposely coy” on when the price increase may happen.

“If we have to wait a few months or several months, that’s fine,” he said, adding later in the call that amid inflation and fears of a recession, “there’s no rush” to raise the membership fee. He went on to say that Costco feels “very good about where our renewal rates are and then the loyalty that our members have.”

Galanti has been hinting since early this year that a membership price hike would happen “at some point.”

Currently, a Costco Gold Star Membership is $60 and an Executive Membership is $120.

Two months ago, Costco competitor Sam’s Club raised its Club membership fee for the first time in nine years. It also hiked its Plus membership fee for the first time since 1999. Other subscription services like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have also raised their rates this year.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Chris Christie blames Trump, calls Herschel Walker a ‘bad candidate’  
  2. The Trump campaign that isn’t
  3. The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear
  4. Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party
  5. Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation
  6. Trump administration was ‘not prepared’ for or ‘not interested ...
  7. Former US attorney predicts DOJ ‘on a path’ to charge Trump
  8. Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing ...
  9. GOP members who rebuffed Jan. 6 panel may face referral to ethics panel 
  10. Elon Musk shows shadow-banning of conservatives no conspiracy theory
  11. COVID, RSV or flu? How to tell the symptoms apart
  12. Can I test for the flu or RSV at home?
  13. With new Twitter files, Musk forces a free-speech reckoning for politicians ...
  14. Sinema throws curveball into Arizona’s 2024 Senate race
  15. American author Michael Shellenberger releases ‘Twitter Files Part 4’
  16. The Memo: Two Americas draw vastly different lessons from Brittney Griner saga
  17. Major animal poaching ring busted by CA Fish and Wildlife
  18. Tester won’t commit to running for reelection in 2024
Load more

Video

See all Video