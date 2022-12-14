trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports

by Michael Bartiromo and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/14/22 10:44 AM ET
by Michael Bartiromo and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/14/22 10:44 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, a dancer and TV personality perhaps best known as the DJ and co-host of Ellen DeGeneres’ former talk show, has died, TMZ first reported Wednesday morning.

Boss, 40, reportedly left home on Tuesday without his car, prompting his wife to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, law enforcement sources told TMZ. He was later found dead at a Los Angeles hotel, the sources said.

A representative for the LAPD told Nexstar that the department was aware of the report. Boss’ wife Allison Holker later confirmed her husband’s death to People, though she did not disclose the circumstances surrounding his death.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she told the outlet, in part.

Holker also asked for privacy amid her family’s loss.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, seen here alongside Ellen DeGeneres on “Ellen’s Game of Games,” had also appeared in films including “Step Up 3D” and “Magic Mike XXL.” (Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Boss had regularly appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” since 2014, often in a DJing capacity, but also as the show’s fill-in host when DeGeneres was absent. He had been an executive producer on the show between 2020 and 2022.

Boss previously appeared as a contestant on Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” finishing in second-place during the 2008 season.

He and Holker recently celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10. The two have three children.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  2. The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem
  3. Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections
  4. White House: GOP lawmaker’s call for martial law ‘disgusting affront’ to ...
  5. Trump Organization lost secret criminal contempt trial
  6. Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan  
  7. Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan ...
  8. Is this Donald Trump’s Joe McCarthy moment?
  9. Liberals struggle to find viable Twitter alternative after Musk takeover
  10. DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines 
  11. Can America survive two more Biden years?
  12. Greene creates new headache for McCarthy over Jan. 6
  13. These two pro-impeachment Republicans are not going quietly
  14. These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit
  15. Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, DJ on ‘Ellen,’ dies at 40: reports
  16. Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year
  17. Putin’s war on Ukrainian power grid reveals more than he’d like
  18. Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for ...
Load more

Video

See all Video