trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US

by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/20/22 4:33 PM ET
by Alix Martichoux and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/20/22 4:33 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – If you think it’s cold now, it’s about to get a whole lot worse. Almost every part of the country will see below-freezing temperatures by the week’s end, according to forecasts by the National Weather Service.

Maps (in the slideshow below) show how the arctic blast will spread from northern U.S. states all the way down south as the week progresses.

Wednesday’s forecast already shows frigid temperatures in the Upper Plains states. From there, the sub-zero temperatures creep downward.

By Thursday, the lows in Montana are as cold as negative 38 degrees. Northwest Kansas could be as cold as minus 16 and eastern Washington minus 8.

It gets even colder Friday, when almost every state will see lows below freezing. Oklahoma will be zero degrees, the Texas panhandle minus 3, and Illinois negative 5.

On Saturday, Christmas Eve, the cold creeps all the way down to the Gulf and East Coast. On Christmas, things start to get ever-so-slightly better. The final map in the slideshow below, which shows the minimum forecast temperatures for Sunday, starts to show less purple — the color showing the most extreme cold conditions.

  • Wednesday’s low temperature forecast. (National Weather Service)
  • Thursday’s low temperature forecast. (National Weather Service)
  • Friday’s low temperature forecast. (National Weather Service)
  • Saturday’s low temperature forecast. (National Weather Service)
  • Sunday’s low temperature forecast. (National Weather Service)

Some parts of the U.S. aren’t just going to be hit with extreme cold. The National Weather Service said a “significant blizzard” is poised to dump snow on the Upper Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Region.

Meanwhile, parts of the Northeast are still digging their way out of a weekend storm that brought up to two feet of snow.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell on Jan. 6 criminal referral of Trump: ‘Entire nation knows who is ...
  2. Many Senate Republicans aren’t protecting Trump after Jan. 6 panel’s nod to ...
  3. After years of fighting for it, Democrats may release Trump tax return ...
  4. Trump responds to Jan. 6 criminal referrals: ‘It strengthens me’ 
  5. California cities dominate list of happiest in US: study
  6. Greene and Boebert trade public barbs over McCarthy, ‘space lasers’
  7. Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election ...
  8. These are the fast-growing cities in the nation: study
  9. What made the cut in Congress’s 4,155-page, $1.7 trillion funding bill ...
  10. House GOP bloc threatens to ‘thwart’ legislative priorities of GOP senators ...
  11. Senate GOP pans ‘immaturity’ by House Republicans with omnibus threat
  12. Zelensky planning to visit US Capitol in person on Wednesday
  13. Brady warns Trump tax return precedent could extend to Supreme Court justices
  14. How Trump is likely to be haunted by Jan. 6 panel long after its exit
  15. Rand Paul endorses Electoral Count Act reform
  16. Boebert says she won’t support McCarthy without mechanism to remove Speaker
  17. Brace for arctic blast: Maps show how cold it will get across US
  18. Kari Lake calls for imprisoning Maricopa County election officials
Load more

Video

See all Video