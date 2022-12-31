trending:

Foo Fighters confirms band will be ‘different’ after Taylor Hawkins death, but vows to see fans ‘soon’

by Michael Bartiromo and Nexstar Media Wire - 12/31/22 1:59 PM ET
Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Oct. 2021. Hawkins, the longtime drummer of the band, died in March 2022 during the band’s South America tour. (AP Photo/David Richard)

(NEXSTAR) – The rock band Foo Fighters, which canceled its tour earlier this year after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, is vowing to see its fans again “soon,” according to a New Year’s Eve message posted to the group’s social media channels.

The band had been on tour in South America when Hawkins died at the age of 50 in Bogota, Colombia, on March 25. All remaining tour dates were subsequently canceled.

Foo Fighters performed together twice in the months since, at tribute concerts for Hawkins in London and Los Angeles.

On Saturday, the band posted a message on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter addressing the loss of Hawkins while hinting at the announcement of upcoming performances.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement read, in part.

“We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night,” the message concluded.

No official cause of Hawkins’ death has been given. A toxicology report from the Colombia Attorney General’s Office indicated that 10 substances had been detected in his urine, including “[marijuana], tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, among others.”

“The National Institute of Forensic Medicine continues to conduct the necessary medical studies to ascertain the cause of death,” the AG’s office wrote at the time.

A statement from the Bogota Ministry of Health also indicated Hawkins was experiencing chest pains before he died.

Hawkins had joined Foo Fighters in 1997. In addition to drums, he also performed lead vocals for several songs included on the band’s albums over the years.

