trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Mega Millions: Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $785 million jackpot

by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/03/23 11:02 PM ET
by Addy Bink and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/03/23 11:02 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot reached an estimated $785 million, making it the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the sixth-largest lottery prize in the U.S.

This is only the third time the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $700 million, according to game officials. All three times, the jackpot ultimately past $1 billion, becoming the largest grand prizes in the game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Tuesday, seen below, the winner will land a jackpot with a cash option of $403.8 million, officials say.

Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers: 25, 29, 33, 41, 44, and gold Mega Ball 18.

Tickets sold in California and Florida for an Oct. 14 drawing shared the last Mega Millions jackpot of $502 million. The lottery’s top prize has been building anew over 20 drawings held since then.

Last year, a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.4 billion was claimed in Illinois. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize for nearly four months until November when a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot.

If there is no winner in Tuesday’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot would have to grow by more than $2 million to become the third-largest prize in the game’s history. That spot is currently held by a $1.05 billion prize claimed in Michigan in 2021.

During Tuesday’s drawing, officials said the jackpot could surpass $900 million ahead of Friday’s drawing.

There are a couple of factors that will impact just how big the Mega Millions jackpot gets before Friday’s drawing.

Here are the largest Mega Millions jackpots to date:

  1. $1.537 billion: Oct. 23, 2018 (SC)
  2. $1.337 billion: July 29, 2022 (IL)
  3. $1.050 billion: Jan. 22, 2021 (MI)
  4. $785 million (est.)
  5. $656 million: Mar. 30, 2012 (IL, KS, MD)
  6. $648 million: Dec. 17, 2013 (CA, GA)
  7. $543 million: July 24, 2018 (CA)
  8. $536 million: July 8, 2016 (IN)
  9. $533 million: Mar. 30, 2018 (NJ)
  10. $522 million: June 7, 2019 (CA)

With or without a jackpot winner, the next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states and the District of Columbia. Tickets are $2 and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to ...
  2. McCarthy floats path to Speakership with lower vote threshold
  3. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  4. House Speaker Election Coverage: House adjourns after McCarthy suffers defeat ...
  5. Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol  
  6. Santos charging to attend swearing-in: reports
  7. McCarthy: Gaetz said ‘I don’t care’ if Jeffries wins Speakership instead ...
  8. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  9. DHS proposes higher fees on immigrants applying for work-based visas
  10. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  11. Three possible Speakers-in-waiting to watch if McCarthy falls
  12. There’s a way to end Putin for good
  13. Chaos reigns in House as GOP fails to pick a Speaker
  14. Mega Millions: Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $785 million jackpot
  15. Where student loan forgiveness stands: Legal fight shifts to Supreme Court
  16. With no Speaker, line of succession is again two women
  17. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts ‘D-Lister’ Matt Gaetz over opposition to ...
  18. Gaetz sends letter to Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is occupying ...
Load more

Video

See all Video