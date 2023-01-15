trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in

by Alix Martichoux - 01/15/23 8:52 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 01/15/23 8:52 AM ET
FILE – A USPS employee works outside post office in Wheeling, Ill., Dec. 3, 2021. The U.S. Postal Service delivered more than 54 million ballots for the midterm election, with nearly 99% of ballots delivered to election officials within three days, officials said Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

(NEXSTAR) – The price of sending a piece of mail is about to go up. The United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage to cope with the rising cost of operations.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 22, the USPS plans to increase prices of some postage by 4.2%, which generally amounts to a few cents per stamp.

The cost of a Forever stamp would go up 3 cents, from 60 cents to 63 cents – the third price hike in about a year.

Forever stamps, regardless of when they are purchased, will be accepted in perpetuity – hence the name. That means if you have some already, even if you bought them at a lower price, they will still be accepted to mail letters next year and the year after that. It also means you can buy stamps in bulk now to avoid paying more after Jan. 22.

See more details on the 2023 price changes below:

ProductPrice before Jan. 22Price after Jan. 22
Letters (1 oz.)60 cents63 cents
Letters (metered 1 oz.)57 cents60 cents
Domestic Postcards44 cents48 cents
International Postcards$1.40$1.45
International Letter (1 oz.)$1.40$1.45

The USPS is also increasing the cost of sending Priority Mail by about 5.5%. Priority Mail Express will get 6.6% more expensive, and First-Class Package Service prices are set to increase by 7.8%. Priority Mail commercial rates will bump up about 3.6%.

At the same time, the cost of some Priority Mail shipping materials, including flat-rate envelopes and boxes, will go down. Using a flat-rate box or envelope lets you send a package of up to 70 pounds to any U.S. state for a flat fee.

ProductPrice before Jan. 22Price after Jan. 22
Small flat-rate box$10.40$10.20
Medium flat-rate box$17.05$17.10
Large flat-rate box$22.45$22.80
APO/FPO large flat-rate box$20.95$21.20
Regular flat-rate envelope$ 9.90$ 9.65
Legal flat-rate envelope$10.20$ 9.95
Padded flat-rate envelope$10.60$10.40

The USPS points out that most its price hikes are “well below the rate of inflation.”

The price for two other shipping services, Parcel Select Ground and USPS Connect Local, will remain unchanged, the Postal Service says.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  2. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  3. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  4. As possible recession looms, these fields have best job security: report
  5. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  6. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  7. Illinois paramedics face first-degree murder charges over patient’s death
  8. Biden’s ‘inadvertence’ excuse: The president is still short of a complete ...
  9. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  10. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  11. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  12. Five political events this year that will shape 2024
  13. In this Congress, Democrats should brace for a fight on Affirmative Action
  14. Gallego’s wife fires back over gas stove tweet: ‘Tells you who does the ...
  15. Five more classified documents found at Biden’s Wilmington home, lawyer says
  16. Why Tesla is dropping prices across the US
  17. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  18. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
Load more

Video

See all Video