trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Can you buy a Mega Millions ticket online? It depends where you live

by Addy Bink - 01/10/23 10:00 AM ET
by Addy Bink - 01/10/23 10:00 AM ET
The jackpot for the first Mega Millions drawing of 2023 is estimated at $785 million. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NEXSTAR) – After yet another drawing without a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot has reached an estimated $1.1 billion ahead of Tuesday’s drawing. It is now the third-largest in Mega Millions history and on track to be the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Ready to try your luck at such a large prize but don’t want to wait in line at a grocery store or gas station? In some states, you can.

Mega Millions is played in nearly every state, except these five, as well as Washington, D.C. In some, you can purchase Mega Millions tickets online.

In some states, Mega Millions players can use third-party service options to purchase tickets. Lotto.com, for example, purchases tickets and sends digital images to the player. Players in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Texas can use this service, according to Lotto.com.

Residents in Oregon also have access to a courier service, theLotter Oregon. In Oklahoma and Indiana, players can build their ticket on the state lottery’s app but need to visit a retailer or lottery vending machine to print the ticket.

In these states, the lotteries sell tickets on their own websites: Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire, North CarolinaNorth Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. Washington, D.C. residents can also purchase tickets online. Most of these states require you to create an account with them before purchasing draws.

Lotteries in these states do not offer players the opportunity to purchase Mega Millions tickets online: ArizonaArkansasCaliforniaConnecticutDelaware, Florida, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South CarolinaSouth Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia,  Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The next Mega Millions drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  3. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  4. Katie Porter launches bid for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. Biden documents: How the discovery of classified materials differs from Trump
  6. McCarthy’s concessions spur fears of potential default, government shutdown
  7. 2023 is the year for hunting heretics
  8. Republicans: Attacking the IRS is a no-lose proposition, right?
  9. The Hill’s Morning Report — New Biden controversy on classified ...
  10. Watch live: Powell delivers remarks from Stockholm
  11. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  12. Diamond of pro-Trump Diamond and Silk duo dies at 51
  13. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  14. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  15. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  16. Queen Elizabeth wanted to know what Meghan thought of Trump when they ...
  17. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  18. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video