trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot

by Addy Bink - 01/10/23 11:02 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 01/10/23 11:02 PM ET
A Mega Millions customer displays her ticket for the estimated jackpot of $1.1 Billion at the Fuel On Convenience Store in Pittsburgh, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(NEXSTAR) – Lottery fever is here again with yet another jackpot worth more than $1 billion up for grabs Tuesday – this is the third time within the past year a multi-state game has become so massive.

Without a winner Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned to $1.1 billion. If a ticket matches Tuesday’s winning numbers, seen below, the winner will hold the third-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, and gold ball 9.

Before the drawing, officials estimated the cash option to be $568.7 million.

The jackpot hasn’t been hit since October when winners in California and Texas split a $502 million prize. There have been second-tier winners, though, claiming prizes worth $1 million or more, in 20 different states.

Last year, a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot worth $1.4 billion was claimed in Illinois. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize for nearly four months until a Powerball ticket sold in California matched the winning numbers for a $2.04 billion jackpot.

While your chances at any of the nine possible Mega Millions prizes are 1 in 24, your chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302,575,350, according to game officials.

If there is no winner following Tuesday’s drawing, lottery officials said Tuesday the jackpot could reach $1.3 billion, pushing it nearer to the next-largest Mega Millions jackpot, the $1.4 billion jackpot hit in Illinois last year. There are, however, a number of factors that will impact just how large the jackpot becomes.

If there is a winner, the Mega Millions jackpot will reset to a value “based on sales,” according to game officials.

Regardless of whether the jackpot is won, the next Mega Millions drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET on Friday. Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and tickets are $2 each.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  2. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  3. House GOP approves resolution to create panel to probe ‘weaponization’ of ...
  4. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  5. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  8. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  9. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  10. How late can you buy a Mega Millions ticket for the $1.1B jackpot?
  11. McCarthy has put Social Security and Medicare at risk to become Speaker
  12. House Democrats file, hand-deliver ethics complaint to George Santos
  13. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  14. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  15. Texas Republican files articles of impeachment against Mayorkas
  16. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  17. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  18. Queen Elizabeth wanted to know what Meghan thought of Trump when they ...
Load more

Video

See all Video