trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?

by Addy Bink - 01/15/23 11:00 AM ET
by Addy Bink - 01/15/23 11:00 AM ET
FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The Postal Service said Tuesday it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks in its fleet and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026. The moves are a major boost for President Joe Biden’s pledge to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the sprawling federal fleet. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Waiting for some mail or an Amazon package? You won’t see it Monday.

As usual, the U.S. Postal Service will be taking Monday off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This means you won’t be receiving mail on Monday, and your local post office will be closed. The exception is Priority Mail Express, which is delivered “every day, all year, with limited exceptions,” according to USPS.

Regular mail services will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Amazon will also not be delivering any packages. According to the company’s website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is one of seven paid holidays for Amazon employees.

UPS says it will have regular service on Monday, as will most FedEx services – FedEx Express and Ground Economy will have modified service.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day always falls on the Monday closest to his birthday, which is January 15. This year, the holiday is being observed on Jan. 16.

The next holiday you won’t receive mail via USPS is Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20. You can view a full list of holidays observed by USPS on its website.

Amazon, UPS, and FedEx will be available on Presidents’ Day, according to their respective websites.

Nexstar’s Alix Martichoux contributed to this report.

Tags Martin Luther King Jr

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
  2. Five unanswered questions about Biden’s classified documents
  3. Comer sidesteps questions about why Oversight panel won’t investigate Trump 
  4. Progressives battle for Feinstein’s Senate seat
  5. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  6. GOP rep: US defaulting on national debt a ‘real threat’
  7. Minnesota man’s murder conviction vacated in wife’s death
  8. Chuck Todd, Ron Johnson spar over Jan. 6, Hunter Biden
  9. Democrats worry Biden controversy will be Clinton emails repeat
  10. The Ukraine paradoxes: Russia, reciprocity and reality
  11. Watch live: Biden speaks at Ebenezer Baptist Church
  12. Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
  13. Schiff says it’s possible national security was jeopardized with Biden ...
  14. Omar ‘glad’ special prosecutor appointed to investigate Biden documents 
  15. Line of succession: Senate Democrats overthrow tradition in a victory for ...
  16. Sweden discovers largest known rare earth mineral deposit in Europe
  17. Risk of prosecution on Biden, Trump docs differs due to cooperation
  18. Document-gate: What did the president know?
Load more

Video

See all Video