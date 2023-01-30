trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot

by Addy Bink - 01/30/23 11:02 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 01/30/23 11:02 PM ET
The display panel advertising the tickets for the Monday Powerball drawing with an annuity value of at least $1.9 billion, are shown at a convenience store, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

(NEXSTAR) – Yet another record-setting lottery jackpot is up for grabs – this time, an estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot has been building since late November, Powerball officials said Monday. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Monday night, seen below, they would land the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, January 30: 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x.

Ahead of the drawing, lottery officials estimated the jackpot had a cash value of $329 million.

If there is no winner following Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has the potential to become the eighth-largest in the game’s history. The 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history are:

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022; California
  2. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, and Tennessee
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts
  5. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland
  6. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021; California
  7. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York
  8. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin
  9. Est. $613 Million – Jan. 30, 2023
  10. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013; Florida

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials. While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize.

Even with a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot would be only the second-largest lottery prize won this month. A ticket in Maine matched all six winning numbers for the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 13. We don’t yet know the winner of that jackpot either, and we may never actually know.

Regardless of whether someone matches all six winning Powerball numbers Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  4. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  5. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  6. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  7. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  10. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  11. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  12. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  13. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  14. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
  15. The cracks in the GOP are growing into gaping holes
  16. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  17. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  18. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
Load more

Video

See all Video