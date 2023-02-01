trending:

Nexstar Media Wire News

Powerball: Winning numbers for estimated $653M jackpot drawn

by Addy Bink - 02/01/23 11:01 PM ET
In this photo from Jan. 12, 2021, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(NEXSTAR) – Without a winner after Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $653 million. If a ticket matches all six winning numbers, seen below, they will have won the eighth-largest grand prize in the lottery game’s history.

The jackpot has been building since late November. Ahead of the drawing, lottery officials estimated the jackpot had a cash value of $350.5 million.

Here are the winning numbers for Wednesday, February 1: 31, 43, 58, 59, and 66, and Powerball 9. The Power Play was 2x.

If you didn’t win the jackpot, you may still have won some money.

Without a jackpot winner Wednesday, the jackpot could become the seventh-largest in the game’s history. The 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history are:

  1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022; California
  2. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, and Tennessee
  3. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019; Wisconsin
  4. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017; Massachusetts
  5. $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021; Maryland
  6. $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021; California
  7. $687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018; Iowa and New York
  8. Est. $653 million – Feb. 1, 2023
  9. $632.6 million – Jan. 5, 2022; California and Wisconsin
  10. $590.5 million – May 18, 2013; Florida

If the current jackpot were to surpass $687.8 million (it grew by $40 million since Monday’s drawing when the estimated jackpot was $613 million), it would become one of the largest lottery jackpots – Powerball or Mega Million – in U.S. history. There are a couple of factors that will impact just how fast a jackpot grows.

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials. While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize.

Regardless of whether someone matches all six winning Powerball numbers Wednesday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Saturday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

