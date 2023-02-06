Discover customers report cards being declined amid ‘technical difficulties’

trending:

by Addy Bink - 02/06/23 4:23 PM ET
A consumer holds up a Discover credit card in Derry, N.H., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(NEXSTAR) – Having trouble with your Discover card? You aren’t alone – customers are reporting cards being declined and an inability to reach the company’s helpline.

According to reports on Downdetector, customers began reporting problems with their Discover cards, website, and customer service line around 1 p.m. CT.

While responding to a customer on Twitter, a Discover spokesperson reported the company is “currently experiencing sporadic technical difficulties.”

“Please be assured that we are working to resolve these matters; however, we do not have an exact time as to when these problems will be fixed,” the spokesperson continued.

In a separate thread, a Discover spokesperson said the “technical difficulties” are “impacting a variety of functions.”

Nexstar has reached out to Discover for additional information.

Downdetector users were also reporting problems with Visa, Mastercard, Chase Bank, and online payment platform Square on Monday.

Square posted an announcement on its website noting the company is investigating “an ongoing disruption in payment acceptance,” Nexstar KRON reports. It appears that the service disruption is only impacting payment acceptance.

