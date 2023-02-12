trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Super Bowl losers: What happens to the team’s merchandise?

by Alix Martichoux - 02/12/23 10:20 PM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 02/12/23 10:20 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Just seconds after Kansas City beat Philadelphia Sunday night, fans could score merch proudly naming the Chiefs the new Super Bowl champions. But the same would have been true if the Eagles had won.

That’s because the NFL is prepared to sell hats, T-shirts and hoodies for either team, no matter who wins. But what happens with all that clothing with the Eagles’ logo?

The NFL works with nonprofit Good360 to keep the pre-made, unused apparel out of the landfill. The organization collects the clothing items and ships them to “vetted nonprofit partners” in undisclosed locations in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, Good360 said.

Is the halftime performer lip-syncing? Here’s how to know

“But you definitely won’t see it on anyone in America,” wrote Shari Rudolph, the nonprofit’s chief marketing and development officer.

The donation will include merchandise from the Super Bowl losers, as well as that of teams that lost the AFC and NFC Championships, the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers.

Good360 works to make sure the merchandise doesn’t go to waste – or end up surfacing on eBay. “The NFL has strict controls to ensure that the general public will never see it,” said Rudolph.

You’ll remember these Super Bowl ads if you grew up in the 90s

“Good360 will work closely with international NGOs to ensure that the apparel goes directly into the hands of the right communities—and not some place where someone might be able to profit from it,” Rudolph continued. “We also take pains to avoid sending the apparel to a location where a flood of donated clothing could disrupt the local economy.”

The amount of unused apparel to be donated amounts to a “few thousand items” each year, according to Rudolph.

To avoid wasting resources, the losing team’s merchandise first goes to a central Good360 warehouse. When there are enough donations to fill a shipping container, it will be shipped overseas.

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump bashes Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance
  2. Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big ...
  3. College Board admits to ‘mistakes’ in rollout of AP African American Studies
  4. Russia suffering highest casualty rate in Ukraine since first week of war: UK
  5. Murkowski on object shot down over Alaska: ‘We need to be clear and ...
  6. Haley makes risky bet as she prepares to take on Trump
  7. McCaul: Suspected Chinese spy balloon ‘did a lot of damage’
  8. Calls for answers grow after 4th aerial object shot down by US
  9. Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons
  10. Increase in aerial objects possibly due to ‘enhancing radar’: US official
  11. US shoots down another aerial object — this time over Lake Huron
  12. Black National Anthem performed at Super Bowl for first time
  13. Super Bowl losers: What happens to the team’s merchandise?
  14. House Intelligence chair: Biden administration needs to ‘stop briefing ...
  15. Progressive talk about replacing Biden flames out
  16. All-female pilot team makes Super Bowl flyover history
  17. Do the losers get a Super Bowl ring?
  18. Seven issues that will define the 2024 election
Load more

Video

See all Video