Nexstar Media Wire News

These NFL teams have never won a Super Bowl

by Addy Bink - 02/12/23 2:00 PM ET
The the Lombardi Trophy is shown on the sidelines during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

(NEXSTAR) – Though the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are competing for their second and third Super Bowl wins, respectively, there are a dozen current NFL teams that haven’t ever brought home the Lombardi Trophy.

On that list is the Cincinnati Bengals, who had the chance to get off that list last year.

The Bengals have made the third-most appearances of any NFL team that hasn’t won a Super Bowl, coming in behind the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills, both of which have made four appearances.

Is there lip-syncing during the Super Bowl halftime performance? Here’s how to tell

There are four teams that haven’t yet played in a Super Bowl: Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Houston Texans.

Here are the NFL teams that haven’t won a Super Bowl, in order of the number of appearances they’ve made, and their most recent appearance:

  1. Minnesota Vikings: 4, last appearance 1977
  2. Buffalo Bills: 4, last appearance 1994
  3. Cincinnati Bengals: 3, last appearance 2022
  4. Carolina Panthers: 2, last appearance 2016
  5. Atlanta Falcons: 2, last appearance 2017
  6. Los Angeles Chargers: 1, last appearance 1995 (while playing in San Diego)
  7. Tennessee Titans: 1, last appearance 2000
  8. Arizona Cardinals: 1, last appearance 2005

The New England Patriots have made the most Super Bowl appearances at 11 with a 6-5 record.

Super Bowl: What you need to know about the national anthem, pregame entertainment

The Patriots are tied with the Denver Broncos for the most Super Bowl losses, with Denver holding a 3-5 record.

