Rihanna is pregnant with second child, reps confirm

by Addy Bink - 02/12/23 10:26 PM ET
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(NEXSTAR) – Rihanna’s stunning Super Bowl halftime show, complete with the singer and dancers performing high above the field, featured a special surprise.

Following her 13-minute performance – featuring hits like “Only Girl,” “Work,” and “Where Have You Been” – representatives confirmed to People, The Associated Press, and multiple other outlets that Rihanna is pregnant with her second child.

Rihanna’s baby bump was visible during her Super Bowl performance, causing widespread speculation online that the singer might be pregnant again.

This was Rihanna’s first live event in years, and her first since becoming a mother in May 2022.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, both 34, welcomed a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ reported at the time.

Fans also speculated that the Super Bowl performance, in addition to her first new song in six years, meant Rihanna would be dropping a new album.

The singer told fans that isn’t true during an interview with The Associated Press, adding, “Super Bowl is one thing. New music is another thing.”

Rihanna wasn’t the only one with exciting baby news announced on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls. They were born in Chicago, with Allegretti and his parents FaceTiming live from the Chiefs’ hotel, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

A short time later, Allegretti’s teammate, wide receiver Mecole Hardman, tweeted that his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, had her water break.

Meanwhile, Kylie Kelce, the wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, brought two OB-GYNs to State Farm Stadium in case she went into labor during the game. Last week, Jason said during the podcast he shares with his brother that Kylie would be 38 weeks pregnant by gameday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

