Nexstar Media Wire News

Reckitt recalls baby formula over possible contamination with deadly bacteria

by Jeremy Tanner - 02/20/23 8:12 PM ET
(Reckitt)

(NEXSTAR) – Nutrition product manufacturer Reckitt is voluntarily recalling baby formula after the product was possibly contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can be life-threatening among young children.

The company says it is recalling two batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula out of “an abundance of caution” and that “all product distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for the bacteria.”

Cronobacter sakazakii is the same bacteria that caused several infections among infants last year, leading to an FDA investigation of formula maker Abbott Laboratories. Abbott has denied any direct link to the cases, two of which involved children who died. Abbott issued a voluntary recall and shuttered a plant for months, contributing to a nationwide formula shortage.

The Reckitt products under recall, about 145,000 cans, were distributed through retail stores across the nation, as well as in Guam and Puerto Rico. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.”

Reckitt says there haven’t been any illnesses reported as of Sunday.

We are committed to the highest level of quality and safety and it is for this reason that we have taken this extraordinary measure. The batches in question tested negative for Cronobacter and other bacteria and this is an isolated situation. After a thorough investigation, we have identified the root cause, which was linked to a material from a third party. We have taken all appropriate corrective actions, including no longer sourcing this material from the supplier.

Cronobacter sakazakii is a germ found in the natural environment and can live in dry foods like starches, herbal teas, powdered milk and baby formula, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Infections are rare, but in infants, they may include sepsis, a dangerous blood infection, or meningitis, swelling around the spinal cord or in the linings surrounding the brain. The bacteria can also cause bowel damage and can spread throughout the body.

Anyone who has a can of formula that is under recall should dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have further questions, contact Reckitt at 1-800-479-0551 or by email at consumer.relations@rb.com.

