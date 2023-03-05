trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Costco membership fees will increase, CFO says, but when?

by Addy Bink - 03/05/23 3:28 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 03/05/23 3:28 PM ET
In a recent earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti gave insight into when and how Costco determines the right time to raise membership fees. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Costco isn’t raising its membership fee now, but company officials are signaling a change could happen soon. The question is, how soon?

During a call with investors last week, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti reiterated that a price hike for its Gold Star membership will happen, but said “it’s a question of when, not if.”

Costco last raised its base membership fee in June 2017. Historically, the retailer has raised the Gold Star annual price every five years, with the previous three happening five years and seven months apart.

Had the newest price hike followed the same pattern, Gold Star members would have already seen the price increase, Galanti acknowledged.

He has been hinting since early last year that a membership price hike would happen “at some point.” In December, Galanti said there was “no rush” to raise the membership fee amid inflation and fears of a recession.

What do the orange, green dots on my iPhone mean?

“If we have to wait a few months or several months, that’s fine,” he said at the time. CEO Craig Jelinek made a similar statement during a meeting in January, according to Insider, calling now “not the time to do it.”

Costco’s membership remains high, earnings data released Thursday shows. More than 1 million new members joined in the previous quarter, and membership renewal remains over 90% in the U.S. and Canada.

According to Galanti, Executive Memberships make up 45% of the company’s current shoppers. These members comprise roughly 73% of sales. Currently, a Costco Gold Star Membership is $60 and an Executive Membership is $120.

Last year, competitor Sam’s Club raised its membership fee. For now, it’s unclear when Costco will raise its membership fee. When asked, Galanti said, “we’ll let you know.”

Tags

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie jabs at lack of crowd for Trump at CPAC: ‘That room was half-full’
  2. NYC mayor says Lori Lightfoot’s loss a ‘warning sign for the country’
  3. What Biden might try next if his student loan forgiveness plan is struck down
  4. Jeffries: ‘No indication’ Capitol Police vetted Jan. 6 footage Tucker ...
  5. Transportation post has become political nightmare for Buttigieg 
  6. Republicans see growing primary field as boon for Trump
  7. Twitter discloses another possible government censorship effort
  8. FEC complaints filed over allegations Murdoch gave Kushner unaired Biden ...
  9. Chris Christie on Trump: ‘He’s not what he used to be’
  10. House Intel chair: FBI is ‘not being forthcoming’ on classified docs
  11. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  12. Democrats vow fierce fight if GOP cuts Medicaid
  13. Understanding why some in the US don’t want victory in Ukraine
  14. Hutchinson says Trump’s 2024 message appeals to ‘angry mob’ 
  15. Why Biden is ambiguous on Ukraine’s Crimea question
  16. Hogan says he won’t run for president in 2024
  17. Buttigieg knocks ‘East Coast elite’ over criticism of East Palestine train ...
  18. Arizona governor won’t proceed with execution set by court
Load more

Video

See all Video