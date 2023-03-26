trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Can you bring your own alcohol and drink it on a flight?

by Addy Bink - 03/26/23 1:00 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 03/26/23 1:00 PM ET
You can buy alcohol on a plane, but can you bring along your own to enjoy? (Getty)

(NEXSTAR) — It’s not uncommon to pack a snack or a drink in your carry-on for a flight, especially for a long trip. While most alcohol falls under the list of food and beverages you can bring aboard a plane, can you drink it once you’re in your seat?

Though it may be tempting to open a bottle of liquor after a bit of rough turbulence, you can’t. And if you do, you could face serious consequences.

According to TSA, alcoholic beverages can be packed in your checked baggage. Those with between 24% and 70% alcohol are limited in checked bags to 5 liters per passenger and need to be unopened.

Beverages with 24% or less alcohol in your checked baggage don’t need to adhere to the same rules.

When it comes to your carry on, you’re allowed to bring smaller bottles of alcohol but they need to “comfortably fit into a single quart-sized bag,” TSA notes.

Once your alcohol is in your carry on, it should stay there.

Under current FAA regulations, passengers aren’t allowed to drink alcohol while flying unless it’s served by a flight attendant. Your flight attendant also isn’t allowed to serve you if you’re intoxicated.

Intoxicated passengers who become unruly on a flight can face hefty fines, sometimes totaling thousands of dollars.

FAA proposed a fine topping $40,000 against an April 2021 flyer accused of bringing alcohol on a Southwest flight and drinking it, smoking marijuana in the lavatory, and sexually assaulting a flight attendant. The passenger was arrested in San Diego on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest.

You may also find yourself barred from flying at all if you drink too much while waiting to board. According to the FAA, airlines aren’t allowed to let any passenger that appears intoxicated on a flight.

In response to a historic uptick in reported incidents of unruly and disruptive — and sometimes intoxicated — passengers, many airlines banned alcohol on flights during the COVID pandemic. The FAA investigated over 1,000 cases of unruly passengers in 2021 alone — more than the five previous years combined.

The federal agency’s Zero Tolerance policy, enacted in early 2021, remains in effect. As part of the policy, instead of issuing unruly passengers warning letters or counseling, the FAA issues fines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis looks to revamp strategy amid signs of political strain
  2. Trump lawyer: Former president’s attack on Bragg was ‘ill-advised’
  3. A bombshell Biden story — and the media dutifully ignore it
  4. These are the most livable US cities in 2023, study finds
  5. House GOP leaders try to unite ‘dysfunctional’ family through process ...
  6. Watch live: Trump holds first official 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas
  7. Erdoğan calls for ‘immediate’ end to war in Ukraine during call with Putin
  8. Satellite images show 5,000-mile seaweed belt creeping closer to US
  9. Andrew Cuomo slams NY, Georgia investigations into Trump as feeding ‘cancer ...
  10. Warner says DOJ keeping Biden classified documents from Congress ‘does not ...
  11. Warner: Trump call for protest over possible arrest ‘outrageous’
  12. Biden will not assert executive privilege for court-ordered depositions of ...
  13. Teen overdose deaths have doubled in three years. Blame fentanyl.
  14. How Jerome Powell’s economic moves put pressure on Biden
  15. Biden nominee to lead FAA withdraws amid GOP criticism
  16. Greene, Gaetz rip into Haley at Trump rally: She ‘can keep clicking her ...
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. House Republicans rebuke Bragg’s ‘unavailing’ refusal to provide ...
Load more

Video

See all Video