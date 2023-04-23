trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement

by Alix Martichoux - 04/23/23 2:43 PM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 04/23/23 2:43 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Some Facebook users received a notification Saturday that wasn’t a friend request or comment (nor a scam, for that matter). The social media platform informed users they may be eligible for a piece of the massive $725 million settlement.

Clicking on the notification leads to a badge that reads, “You may be entitled to payment from the settlement of a lawsuit.”

The lawsuit stems from accusations that Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties, the most famous being Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The firm harvested the data of as many as 87 million Facebook users, the Associated Press reported.

“The lawsuit claimed that Facebook shared people’s data with third parties and didn’t monitor how that data was accessed and shared,” the badge on Facebook continues.

Meta has agreed to settle the claim, but denies any wrongdoing.

A screenshot shows the notification sent to Facebook users Saturday. (Screenshot / Nexstar)

Final approval of the settlement isn’t expected until September, but Facebook users don’t need to wait to file their claim.

You can verify you meet the eligibility requirements on the settlement website. The criteria is pretty simple: “all Facebook users in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusive.”

If you do qualify, you can answer a few questions and file the claim online, or you can submit your answers by mail.

It’s not clear how many users received the notification Saturday. Nexstar reached out to Meta for clarification, but did not hear back by publication time. You also don’t need to have received a notification to file a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 25.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 38 percent in new poll say they feel ‘exhaustion’ over prospect of rematch ...
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  4. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  5. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  6. Drinking definitely hurts us. Science may yet prove it helps us, too
  7. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
  8. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  9. Dingell says McCarthy might not have votes to pass budget proposal
  10. Hutchinson on supporting Trump if he is the nominee: ‘I don’t prefer party ...
  11. Abortion is now political Kryptonite for Republicans
  12. 44 percent of Republicans don’t want Trump to run for reelection: poll
  13. Mace: Republicans ‘going to lose huge’ in 2024 with current abortion ...
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. Coons confident in how Garland has conducted Hunter Biden investigation
  16. Graham say he would support replacement for Feinstein on Judiciary if she ...
  17. House Republicans are holding the federal workforce hostage
  18. Sununu: Democrats should stop making ‘political fodder’ out of gun death ...
Load more

Video

See all Video