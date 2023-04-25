trending:

Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?

by Alix Martichoux - 04/25/23 1:23 PM ET
(NEXSTAR) – Facebook has started notifying users who may be eligible for a piece of the massive $725 million sum the company recently agreed to pay to settle a privacy lawsuit. But you don’t need to wait for a notification to check if you qualify for a payment.

The criteria is pretty simple: “If you were a Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022, inclusive, you may be eligible for a cash payment,” the settlement details state.

When you submit a claim, you’ll be asked if you meet the criteria: living in the United States at some period between 2007 and 2022, and having a Facebook account between those dates.

You’ll also be asked if you deleted your Facebook account since. People who held an account longer could be eligible for a larger sum.

The lawsuit stems from accusations that Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties, the most famous being Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The firm harvested the data of as many as 87 million Facebook users, the Associated Press reported.

Meta has agreed to settle the claim, but denies any wrongdoing.

“We pursued a settlement as it’s in the best interest of our community and shareholders,” the company said in a statement sent to Nexstar. “Over the last three years we revamped our approach to privacy and implemented a comprehensive privacy program. We look forward to continuing to build services people love and trust with privacy at the forefront.”

Facebook started sending notifications to users notifying them of potential eligibility in mid-April, and will continue to do so through mid-May, Meta said. Clicking on the notification will provide you with more details on the settlement, which you can also find here.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 25. The final settlement hearing is set for Sept. 7, 2023, so any approved payments won’t be sent out before then. 

