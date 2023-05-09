trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Solar summer just began: Here’s what that means

by Alix Martichoux - 05/09/23 11:45 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 05/09/23 11:45 AM ET
FILE: Power towers are seen as the sun sets July 24, 2006 in San Rafael, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – Bust out the sunscreen – solar summer is upon us.

Not to be confused with summer solstice, solar summer starts earlier. In the Northern Hemisphere, it lasts for a three-month period in which this half of the Earth is tilted the most toward the sun.

In these three months, because of the tilt of the Earth’s axis, we see the most sunshine, Accuweather explains, and days are longer.

This year, solar summer started on Friday, May 5, according to meteorologist Sean Sublette.

Long days and sunny skies are usually good news, but there is a dark side to solar summer (so to speak). In an article for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Sublette explained this time of year is when people are most likely to get sunburns because the sun’s rays have a shorter distance to travel before they reach us.

Solar summer lasts through August 4, 2023.

If you missed the chance to celebrate the start of solar summer, there are two other official starts to summer that are yet to come.

The one you’re likely most familiar with is the start of “astronomical summer,” which coincides with the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere reaches its peak tilt toward the sun. This year, astronomical summer starts on June 21 and ends on Sept. 23.

But there is also a separately defined summer called “meteorological summer.” Because the length of the astronomical seasons can vary by a few days, meteorologists decided to simplify things and define their seasons with start and end dates that don’t change year-to-year.

No matter the year, meteorological summer starts on June 1 and ends on August 31.

Tags Sean Sublette

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Pressure grows on Biden to bend in debt ceiling talks
  2. After School Satan Clubs gain popularity amid legal victories
  3. DeSantis signs bill that bans Chinese citizens from buying land in Florida
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  6. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  7. Mortgage credit availability falls to lowest level in decade
  8. Financial markets brace for default as Biden, Republicans dig in on debt limit 
  9. Man shot teen girl playing hide-and-seek on his property, police say
  10. Melania Trump on husband’s reelection bid: ‘He has my support’
  11. Liz Cheney launches new ad in New Hampshire attacking Trump
  12. Rubio calls for Congress to bar SNAP purchases of soda, junk foods
  13. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  14. Whitmer’s sister announces bid for Lawler’s seat
  15. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  16. Disney adds new Florida regulations to suit against DeSantis
  17. CNN most politically polarizing news source: survey
  18. Fox Corp. reports $50 million net loss following Dominion settlement
Load more

Video

See all Video