trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all year, forecasters say

by Alix Martichoux - 05/11/23 11:55 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 05/11/23 11:55 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – El Niño is likely to take over soon — and odds are it will be sticking around for a long time, national forecasters said in an update Thursday.

While the Northern Hemisphere is still under “ENSO-neutral” conditions — meaning we are neither in an El Niño nor La Niña — that could change at any time. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said there is about an 80% chance the transition to El Niño takes place between May and July.

Once it takes hold, El Niño is likely to strengthen into the fall and winter, when it normally peaks. The odds of it lasting until February of 2024 are upwards of 90%, the Climate Prediction Center said.

An El Niño winter would be a switch from what what we’ve seen the last three years, with back to back to back La Niña seasons.

El Niño typically brings cold, wet winter to the Southern U.S. A strong El Niño in particular is associated with lots of rain for the Southwest and California — though California already saw a cold, wet winter this year even without El Niño in control.

On the other hand, El Niño usually means a warm, dry winter for the Pacific Northwest, Ohio Valley, northern Rockies and parts of the Midwest. Hawaii also often sees below-average rain during an El Niño fall, winter and spring season.

While El Niño can strengthen hurricane season in the central and eastern Pacific, it tends to contribute to weaker hurricanes forming in the Atlantic basin.

Even a strong El Niño isn’t a guarantee those exact scenarios will play out, NOAA warns.

“‘Associated with’ doesn’t mean that all of these impacts happen during every El Niño episode. However, they happen more often during El Niño than you’d expect by chance, and many of them have occurred during many El Niño events,” the agency writes.

Whether we’re in a La Niña year, El Niño year, or neither is determined by sea surface temperatures near the equator over the Pacific Ocean. The temperature of the water and air above it can shift the position of the jet stream, which impacts the types of weather observed on land.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  2. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  3. GOP senator says he won’t support Trump in 2024: ‘Where do I begin?’
  4. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  5. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  6. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  7. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  8. Expanding Access to Alzheimer’s Care & Treatment
  9. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  10. El Niño’s arrival is imminent and there’s a 90% chance it lasts all ...
  11. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  12. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  13. Jeffries: Trump default comments complicate debt talks
  14. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  15. McCarthy says he’ll call FBI director over subpoena in Biden probe
  16. Feinstein return allows Judiciary Committee to advance three stalled nominees
  17. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s bribery conviction
  18. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
Load more

Video

See all Video