trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

These 5 U.S. metros have the most debt, study finds

by Jeremy Tanner - 05/21/23 12:00 PM ET
by Jeremy Tanner - 05/21/23 12:00 PM ET
(File: Getty)

(NEXSTAR) – While Los Angeles residents may be saddled with higher-than-average mortgage debt, it’s the “Hollywood of the South” that has the most consumer debt, a new study found.

LendingTree looked at the anonymized credit reports of 75,000 Americans and found that the average non-mortgage debt across the 50 largest U.S. metros is $39,713, with the collective amount owed surpassing $17 trillion for the first time.

Confronted with soaring grocery bills, car prices and credit card rates, American debt levels jumped 7.65% in 2022, according to a study released earlier this year.

When it comes to the highest average consumer debt, Atlanta comes in first at $45,891.

“Atlanta has a lower-than-average income compared to other big American cities, and Georgia has historically had some of the lowest credit scores in the nation (in Atlanta, the average credit score is 675),” LendingTree chief credit analyst Matt Schulz said in the study. “That less-than-stellar credit means that when you do get a loan, you’re probably not going to get the best terms, so that new car you want to buy may be even more expensive than you thought.”

See the top five cities with the most consumer debt below, along with the full list here.

RankMetroAverage amount of consumer debt
1Atlanta, GA$45,891
2Dallas, TX$45,541
3Washington, DC$45,337
4Austin, TX$44,541
5Raleigh, NC$44,262
(LendingTree)

For Atlanta and Washington D.C., LendingTree data showed that student loan debt was the most prominent type, with an average of $15,819 and $16,107, respectively.

Other notably debt-ridden metros include Memphis, Tennessee ($43,741) in 6th place; Nashville, Tennessee ($43,079) in 9th; Tampa, Florida ($42,532) in 11th; Las Vegas, Nevada ($41,418) in 19th; and Denver, Colorado ($41,239) in 20th.

The study found that auto loan debt, not student loan debt, is the highest non-mortgage debt in 34 of the 50 largest U.S. metros. San Antonio residents had the highest average auto debts at $18,248.

LendingTree’s analysis found that a stunning 98.1% of residents have non-mortgage debt.

“Considering that the average price of a new car is about $50,000 and that so many people likely have an auto loan, student loan debt and credit card debt simultaneously, $40,000 hardly seems outrageous,” Schultz said. “Now, I’m not saying that $40,000 in debt isn’t a lot or isn’t concerning. It absolutely is, and it can consume people’s lives. I’m just saying that given how expensive life is today, I’m not surprised that so many people are that deep in debt.”

The five largest metros with the least amount of consumer debt were New York City ($10,037) in first place; Minneapolis ($10,602) in second; San Francisco ($10,653) in third; Louisville, Kentucky ($10,795) in fourth; and Chicago ($10, 973) in fifth.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  4. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  5. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  6. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  7. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  8. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  9. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  10. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  11. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  12. Cruz blames Democrats for ‘wild spending binge’ despite Trump increases
  13. Graham on Durham’s Trump-FBI report: ‘It is done and it’s damning’
  14. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  15. McCarthy says Biden call on debt limit ‘productive,’ leaders to meet Monday
  16. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  17. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  18. DeSantis embraces national GOP strategy on energy issues like ESG, gas stoves
Load more

Video

See all Video