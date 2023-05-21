trending:

3 dead, 2 injured in Kansas City nightclub shooting

by Mike Coutee - 05/21/23 9:49 PM ET
The exterior of the Kansas City nightclub where five people were shot on May 21, 2023. (Photo: Faith Matthews / WDAF)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning in Missouri left three people dead and two injured, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at the Klymax Lounge nightclub in Kansas City. They found five victims on the scene, all believed to be adults.

Police said two of the victims died at the scene — one was found inside the bar and the other was outside the building. A third victim died at the hospital. Details about the circumstances that led to the shooting were not immediately available, and it wasn’t immediately clear where the victims were when they were shot.

Of the two injured victims, one suffered critical injuries, while the other was in stable condition Sunday.

The bar featured a performance by a local rap artist Saturday night who performs under the name “Nutty Still Gassin.” He posted a live video from the club earlier in the night before the shooting happened on his Facebook page. No one answered the phone at the bar Sunday morning two hours before it was scheduled to open.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene early Sunday, gathering evidence and talking to potential witnesses, police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

