Check your mail: TurboTax users start receiving settlement checks from Intuit

by Alix Martichoux - 05/22/23 10:04 AM ET
(NEXSTAR) – If you see a letter from “Intuit Multistate Settlement Administrator” in your mailbox this month, don’t throw it out with the junk. It’s could be a payment from the $141 million TurboTax settlement.

Eligible recipients have started receiving the checks, which are being mailed out throughout May, according to the settlement administrator.

TurboTax’s parent company Intuit was ordered to pay back customers who should have qualified for free tax filing in the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years, but were misled into paying for the online filing services. An estimated 4.4 million customers across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., qualify.

Eligible taxpayers did not need to file a claim and will receive payment automatically. You should have also received an email from the settlement fund’s administrator.

Most people are expected to receive a check for about $30, though some may receive up to $85.

“TurboTax’s predatory and deceptive marketing cheated millions of low-income Americans who were trying to fulfill their legal duties to file their taxes,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this month. “Today we are righting that wrong and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking taxpayers who should have never paid to file their taxes.”

Checks will continue to be sent out through the end of May 2023, and so may continue to arrive through early June. If you haven’t received your check by mid-June, and believe you are eligible for a payment, you will be able to request a reissue from the settlement administrator at a later date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

