trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Why all MLB games will briefly pause on Monday afternoon

by Michael Bartiromo - 05/28/23 11:00 AM ET
by Michael Bartiromo - 05/28/23 11:00 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Americans throughout the country will be thinking of the nation’s fallen service members this Memorial Day, but U.S. citizens are also encouraged to observe an official “Moment of Remembrance” at precisely 3 p.m.

The National Moment of Remembrance, first observed in 1997 and officially established by an act of Congress in 2000, was enacted to inspire all Americans — “wherever they happen to be” — to voluntarily pause a moment of silence (or listen to a rendition of “Taps”) at 3 p.m. local time. The idea, according to archived documents, was to establish a new “American tradition” as a reminder of the meaning behind Memorial Day.

Major League Baseball, in particular, got in on the act fairly early, having observed the National Moment of Remembrance for 26 years as of Monday.

“Each year on Memorial Day, MLB and its clubs observe a solemn pause through the National Moment of Remembrance,” the MLB confirmed in a news release issued ahead of its 25th observance in 2022.

“In-game action and pregame activities will pause to observe an extended moment of silence, and clubs not in action at 3 p.m. local time will observe a brief moment of silence prior to the national anthem before their respective games.”

On-field players, coaches and umpires will also be wearing red poppies — a flower widely regarded as a symbol of remembrance since WWI.

In addition to the MLB, NASCAR traditionally observes the National Moment of Remembrance during its major events on Memorial Day weekend, albeit not always at the same moment. (This year, NASCAR is observing the Moment of Remembrance on Sunday, after Stage 2 of the Coke 600, a spokesperson confirmed.) Amtrak, too, has historically had its engineers blare the trains’ horns at 3 p.m. in observance of the moment, though a representative tells Nexstar there are no company-wide plans to do so in 2023.

The catalyst for the National Moment of Remembrance, interestingly enough, came about in May 1996 after a group of schoolchildren on a tour of Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C., were asked what Memorial Day means to them.

“That’s the day the pools open,” the kids allegedly responded, according to a White House fact sheet.

Soon afterward, a humanitarian group known as No Greater Love made it part of their mission to spearhead efforts for a national “moment” of observation — an idea the government soon embraced.

“A National Moment of Remembrance and other commemorative events are needed to reclaim Memorial Day as the sacred and noble event that that day is intended to be,” wrote Congress when establishing the Commission on the National Moment of Remembrance in 2000.

As for the timing of the moment, the White House said 3 p.m. was deemed to be “a time of day when most Americans are likely making the most of the freedoms we enjoy” — be it a baseball game, a NASCAR event, or any other pursuit of American happiness.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  2. Biden, McCarthy face potential revolt over debt ceiling deal
  3. Graham blasts defense spending in debt ceiling deal as ‘a joke’
  4. Chip Roy blasts Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal as ‘turd-sandwich’ 
  5. McCarthy on debt deal: Jeffries says there’s ‘not one thing in the bill for ...
  6. Five high-profile Trump supporters who’ve switched to Ron DeSantis
  7. Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices are ‘in a fact-free zone as well as ...
  8. 5 takeaways: Biden, McCarthy strike deal to raise debt limit
  9. Why I believe RFK Jr. will be the 2024 Democratic nominee
  10. Conservative House Republicans knock debt ceiling deal 
  11. Here’s what’s in the deal to raise the debt ceiling
  12. Biden, McCarthy reach debt ceiling deal to avoid default
  13. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  14. Liz Cheney delivers commencement address at alma mater amid questions about ...
  15. Consumers fight back, with some success, against brands gone woke
  16. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  17. These billionaires have more money than the US Treasury right now
  18. Key Democrats pan Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video