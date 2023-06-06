trending:

Nexstar Media Wire News

How old is your iPhone? Apple’s iOS 17 won’t support these devices

by Jeremy Tanner - 06/06/23 6:54 PM ET
(NEXSTAR) – Along with the introduction of Apple’s long-anticipated $3,500 headset, the Cupertino-based company gave a preview of its newest operating system, iOS 17, which won’t be compatible with iPhones of a certain age.

People with recent models will have access to new ways of sharing and viewing someone’s location, increased customization of phone calls, Live Stickers made with personal photos, contact sharing with Airdrop, a tool to combat unsolicited nude photos and improved autocorrect, among other features.

“With iOS 17, we’ve made iPhone more personal and intuitive by deeply considering the features we all rely on every day,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering in a news release. “Phone, FaceTime, and Messages are central to how we communicate, and this release is packed with updates we think our users are going to love.”

Apple made it clear on its website that the latest features will only be available to some iPhone owners, however.

See the list of compatible devices below:

  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 12
  • iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11
  • iPhone 11 Pro
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS
  • iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone XR
  • iPhone SE
    (2nd generation or later)

If your device didn’t make that list you’ll be stuck on iOS 16 and will never receive the notification prompting you to update to the newest software, CNET reports.

If you’re unsure of which iPhone you have, you can always check by opening up the settings, selecting “general” and then “about.”

