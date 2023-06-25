trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

NTSB investigating after worker ‘ingested’ into airplane engine in San Antonio

by Addy Bink - 06/25/23 2:05 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 06/25/23 2:05 PM ET

SAN ANTONIO (NEXSTAR) – Federal officials say they are investigating after a ground crew member died after being “ingested” into a plane’s engine at San Antonio International Airport last week.

The Delta flight had arrived in San Antonio from Los Angeles on Friday at around 10:25 p.m. and was taxing to its gate with one engine on, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

As the plane was taxiing, “a worker was ingested into that engine,” NTSB explained.

“The NTSB is continuing to gather information about the event,” the statement continued. The San Antonio International Airport said it is working with authorities in the investigation.

“We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member’s life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time,” Delta Airlines said in a statement to Nexstar.

The individual was an employee of Unifi Aviation, which said in a statement, “From our initial investigation, this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.”

“Out of respect for the deceased, we will not be sharing any additional information,” the statement continued. “While police and other officials continue to investigate this incident, we defer to them on providing further details.”

A similar incident happened late last year.

A ramp agent died at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama after they were pulled into the engine of a plane that was parked at a gate. In a preliminary report released in January, the NTSB said the woman had been warned by other crew members to keep her distance.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Republican says Trump should not have kept classified documents
  2. Who is lying? Merrick Garland or the whistleblowers?
  3. Trump’s vulnerability on crime may have been exposed in Fox interview
  4. The Memo: Boebert’s ‘frankly stupid’ impeachment push leads to GOP ...
  5. The three Democrats (not Biden or Harris) Republicans fear most in ’24
  6. Bush-appointed judge slams GOP’s ‘spineless support’ of Trump
  7. Russian mercenaries’ short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for ...
  8. Graham says Biden impeachment without due process would be ‘dead on arrival’
  9. Christie calls Trump touting his own indictment ‘absurd’ 
  10. Special counsel Jack Smith requests delay in Trump classified documents trial
  11. Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to ...
  12. Petraeus: Prigozhin ‘lost his nerve’ in calling off rebellion
  13. Don Lemon opens up two months after CNN ouster: ‘I’m not perfect, no one ...
  14. Trump expands lead over GOP field after indictment: poll
  15. How low will Speaker McCarthy go?
  16. Massive recall of frozen fruits issued across the country
  17. 3 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Kansas City
  18. McCarthy backs effort to expunge Trump impeachments
Load more

Video

See all Video