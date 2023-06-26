trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Death of Texas airport worker ‘ingested’ into plane engine ruled a suicide

by Addy Bink - 06/26/23 5:17 PM ET
by Addy Bink - 06/26/23 5:17 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Federal officials have confirmed they will not launch an investigation after a ground crew member was “ingested” into a plane’s engine in San Antonio, Texas last week based on the medical examiner’s determination that the worker’s death was a suicide.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the worker as a 27-year-old man and ruled his cause of death as blunt and sharp force injuries, according to local reports. They also determined his manner of death as suicide.

Following the determination, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said the agency would not be investigating the incident, noting “there were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport.”

The incident happened after a Delta flight from Los Angeles arrived at San Antonio International Airport late Friday night. The plane was taxiing to its gate with one engine on, the NTSB told Nexstar Sunday.

As the plane was taxiing, “a worker was ingested into that engine,” NTSB explained.

The worker was employed by Unifi Aviation. In a statement shared with Nexstar Sunday, Unifi said an initial investigation showed “this incident was unrelated to Unifi’s operational processes, safety procedures and policies.”

A similar incident happened late last year.

A ramp agent died at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama after they were pulled into the engine of a plane that was parked at a gate. In a preliminary report released in January, the NTSB said the woman had been warned by other crew members to keep her distance.

The Occupational Health and Safety Administration fined Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, over $15,000 for a “serious breach of safety” in the incident.

If you are in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline anytime at 988.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP divided on first impeachment target
  2. Student debt relief: Which way will the Supreme Court go?
  3. Will the KGB be the last man standing in Russia?
  4. The latest Hunter Biden controversy, explained
  5. Retirement talk surrounding Thomas, Alito raises stakes for 2024 election 
  6. Congress doubles down on explosive claims of illegal UFO retrieval programs
  7. Will the Supreme Court strike down debt forgiveness?
  8. UPS Teamsters say nationwide strike is ‘imminent’ if Friday deadline not met
  9. Trump support dips among Republicans after federal indictment: poll 
  10. DeSantis vetoes GOP-backed criminal justice reform bill
  11. Jesse Watters: five things to know about the rising Fox News star 
  12. DeSantis suggests he would eliminate several federal agencies, including IRS
  13. White House picks fight with Greene over funding
  14. Biden mocks Tuberville for touting broadband funding he voted against 
  15. China tells US to lift sanctions to reopen high-level military talks
  16. Christie bashes DeSantis’s Jan. 6 remarks: ‘Did he have a TV?’ 
  17. Why Europe and America are going in opposite directions on youth transgender ...
  18. Biden administration announces $7 billion residential solar grant program
Load more

Video

See all Video