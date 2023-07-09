trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Trader Joe’s once offered delivery. Why did they stop?

by Alix Martichoux - 07/09/23 3:27 PM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 07/09/23 3:27 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – In 2023, you can get just about anything delivered straight to your door. But a bag of Trader Joe’s groceries? No chance.

The popular grocery chain doesn’t sell any of its products online — not even gift cards — and doesn’t work with any third-party delivery services, like Instacart.

But that wasn’t always the case. A small subset of Trader Joe’s shoppers used to be able to have their groceries delivered.

The company offered delivery at its New York City locations up until March 2019.

“When we originally introduced delivery, we had one store on 14th Street in Manhattan, options for outside delivery services were limited and ride-sharing meant hopping into a taxi with someone else,” the company said in a statement to Supermarket News. “Today, there are seven Trader Joe’s stores across Manhattan, with more on the way, and services for transporting food and people abound.”

Trader Joe’s stopped offering delivery because continuing would have meant “passing along unsustainable cost increases to our customers,” company spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel said at the time.

But why won’t the company work with app delivery services like Instacart? That has more to do with the store’s ethos of being a brick-and-mortar business.

“We don’t work with third-party delivery services like Instacart or Dumpling because they can’t match our outstanding in-store value and shopping experience,” the company says.

Tara Miller, the co-host of the “Inside Trader Joe’s” podcast, elaborated: “It’s that experience of being inside the four walls of Trader Joe’s that makes Trader Joe’s what it is. That experience would not be the same if you were trying to order something from a website that just showed you the products you already know about. … When you walk into a Trader Joe’s, you’re confronted with products you may not have ever seen before. That’s part of the Trader Joe’s experience.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie calls estimates of Trump rally crowd size ‘absurd’
  2. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  3. Putin turns to smear campaign in power move
  4. Christie calls Hunter Biden investigation ‘either a lie or it’s ...
  5. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  6. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  7. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  8. Texas floating barriers will cause ‘imminent and irreparable harm,’ lawsuit ...
  9. DeSantis accuses Trump administration of ‘colluding’ with big tech to bury ...
  10. Zelensky pans Trump’s claim of ending war with Russia in 24 hours
  11. Six reasons why Moms for Liberty is an extremist organization
  12. How new tactics have driven a spike in book ban attempts
  13. Schumer puts insulin, prescription drug reform, Supreme Court ethics on July ...
  14. White House fends off GOP’s Hunter Biden attacks
  15. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  16. Solar storm to make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 
  17. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  18. Burgum says he wouldn’t do business with Trump
Load more