trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Planning a trip to Europe? You’ll need to apply for ‘authorization’ starting in 2024

by Alix Martichoux - 07/27/23 2:55 PM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 07/27/23 2:55 PM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Starting in 2024, all Americans heading to Europe will have an extra step – and an extra fee – other than booking a flight and hotel. The European Union will soon require incoming foreigners to fill out an online application before they enter popular tourist destinations like France, Italy, Spain and Greece.

It’s not just Americans – the EU says travelers from 60 visa-exempt countries will need to apply through the ETIAS process. (ETIAS stands for European Travel Information and Authorisation System.) The EU says the new requirement will affect 1.4 billion people from around the world.

It’s not exactly a visa, but it is an extra bit of work you’ll need to complete before heading out on vacation. Authorization involves an online process and a 7-euro fee (about $7.70 at the current exchange rate).

As of July 2023, the ETIAS application portal was not open, so Americans are not currently able to get their authorization this far in advance. An exact start date hasn’t yet been announced.

“It is expected that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will be operational in 2024,” the official site explains.

If you have a trip planned for next year, here’s what you need to know.

How do I apply for ETIAS authorization?

The application portal isn’t live yet, but once it is you can do the whole thing online.

First things first, you’ll need a passport that will be valid for at least another three months. You’ll also be required to fill out some information about yourself, like your birthday, address, planned travel destinations, current occupation and criminal history.

Most applications should clear in just a few minutes, the EU says. But some may require a closer look and take up to four days to be approved.

In rarer cases, if additional documents or an interview are required, the process could take 14 to 30 days.

Once the application is approved, you’ll be emailed your ETIAS application number, which you should keep for future reference. The authorization will be linked with your passport, so as long as you use that passport to enter Europe, you should be good to go.

Which countries require it?

The EU lists 30 countries that will start requiring the prior authorization: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

What is the cost of the ETIAS authorization?

The cost of ETIAS authorization is 7 euros, or about $7.70 U.S. dollars at the current exchange rate. Travelers under 18 and older than 70 won’t have to pay the fee.

How long is the authorization valid?

The good news is you won’t have to fill out the application every time you travel to Europe. Once you complete the process, it’s valid for three years or until your passport expires – whichever happens first.

Why is Europe requiring Americans to apply before entering?

The main rationale given for the new system is security.

“ETIAS will further strengthen Europe’s internal security by carrying pre-travel screening of visa-free travellers to determine whether they pose a security, illegal immigration, or public health risk,” the EU says.

If I don’t get an ETIAS authorization, will I be allowed to enter the country?

Not having at ETIAS authorization is grounds for refusal to enter one of the 30 countries that will require it in 2024.

“As your ETIAS travel authorisation is linked to your travel document, make sure to carry the same document which you used in your ETIAS application,” the EU guidance states. “Otherwise, you will not be allowed to board your flight, bus or ship, or to enter any of the European countries requiring ETIAS.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  2. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  3. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  4. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  5. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  8. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  9. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  10. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  11. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  12. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  13. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  14. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  15. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  16. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  17. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  18. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
Load more