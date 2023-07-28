trending:

Trader Joe’s recalls falafel and broccoli cheddar soup for possible rocks, insects

by Jeremy Tanner - 07/28/23 7:48 PM ET
(NEXSTAR) – It’s been a rough week for Trader Joe’s after the popular grocery store chain had to notify customers on Thursday and Friday about products potentially containing foreign matter.

On Friday, Trader Joe’s announced it was recalling frozen falafel balls (SKU# 93935) that may contain rocks.

(Credit: Trader Joe’s)

The recalled falafel was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin and Washington D.C.

One day earlier, Trader Joe’s warned customers that its “Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup” may contain insects. Trader Joe’s says there have not been reported cases of illness from the soup.

The recalled soup (SKU# 68470) has the Use By dates of 07/18/23 – 09/15/23.

(Credit: Trader Joe’s)

A third recall, updated Tuesday to include a sell by date, warns that there may be rocks in the company’s Almond Windmill Cookies and the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

Those cookies have the following dates:

  • Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/02/23 and 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

In all of the recalls, anyone who bought or received a donation containing one of the potentially tainted items is urged to throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Mondays-Fridays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT] or send Trader Joe’s an email.

