trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

You’ll need this overlooked piece of info to file a Facebook settlement claim

by Alix Martichoux - 08/01/23 9:44 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 08/01/23 9:44 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – Facebook users and ex-Facebook users still have time to file a claim in the $725 million settlement the social media company has agreed to pay eligible Americans. But in order to do so, people will need one hidden piece of information: a Facebook username.

Filling out a claim is quick and easy, especially if you do it online, and most of the questions on the form won’t trip you up (name, address, etc.) – until you get toward the bottom, and need to enter your Facebook username.

Unlike on other social media platforms, like Instagram or Twitter, your Facebook username isn’t obvious right off the bat. You’ll need to dig for it a bit on your profile.

The first and easiest way is by going to your Facebook profile on a web browser. When looking at your profile, check out the URL at the top of the page. It should read something like “facebook.com/jdoe.” In this (fake) person’s case, jdoe would be the username.

Another way to find it is in your Facebook settings, but this will take a few more steps. On desktop, you’ll need to click: “Account,” then “Settings and Privacy,” then “Settings.” Some users will just need to click just one more step, “Username,” to reveal their username.

But if you have more than one Meta account (like an Instagram profile), you’ll be taken to a different settings page called Meta Accounts Center, and you’ll need to hit a few more buttons. On the left side of the page, you should see the option to click “See more in Accounts Center.” Then you’ll click “Profiles,” “Select your Facebook profile,” and finally “Username.”

If you’re using Facebook’s mobile app, these are the steps you’ll need to tap: “Menu,” then tap your display name at the top of the screen, then tap the “…” next to “Edit Profile.” Your username appears under “Your profile link” at the end of the URL. (If you’re pushed into the Meta Accounts Center on the mobile, follow the steps from the paragraph above.)

Now here’s where things get even more complicated: What if you don’t have a username? There are some Facebook users who do not have a username, the settlement administrator says.

If you followed the steps and verified you don’t have a username, you’ll just need to provide the contact info (phone number and email address) associated with your account. (More details on how to find that can be found here.)

For most people, finding the username will be quick and easy, and you’ll be one step closer to receiving a piece of the $725 million fund.

After the claim deadline on Aug. 25, there is still a final settlement hearing, which is scheduled for Sept. 7, 2023, at 1 p.m. Pacific Time. Assuming the final deal is approved, the payments will be sent out at an undetermined time after the hearing.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump steps up war with Senate GOP
  2. Judge rules Trump false election claims while in office covered by presidential ...
  3. Looming Trump Jan. 6 indictment could come Tuesday
  4. Trump indictment watch: live updates
  5. Leprosy cases surging in Central Florida: CDC
  6. Who’s buying up land around major Air Force base in California? ‘We have no ...
  7. High school boys are trending conservative
  8. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  9. Devon Archer debate focuses on Hunter Biden ‘illusion of access’
  10. Tuberville blasts Biden’s Space Command decision: ‘This is absolutely not ...
  11. Henrietta Lacks family settles suit over use of cells taken without consent
  12. Biden overturns Trump decision to move Space Command HQ from Colorado to Alabama
  13. More Republicans in new poll say Trump committed ‘serious’ crimes
  14. Georgia prosecutor reports racist threats, abuse over Trump election ...
  15. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  16. Grand jury convenes in Trump case: Here’s how grand juries work
  17. Cornel West bid prompts worries from progressives: ‘I just wish he wasn’t ...
  18. Katie Britt recovering at home after ‘sudden onset of numbness’ in ...
Load more