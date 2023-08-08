trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Nexstar Media Wire News

Who doesn’t qualify for a Facebook settlement payment?

by Alix Martichoux - 08/08/23 9:58 AM ET
by Alix Martichoux - 08/08/23 9:58 AM ET

(NEXSTAR) – While many Americans qualify for a piece of the massive $725 million Facebook settlement, a few groups of people are not eligible to make a claim in the class action lawsuit.

The eligibility requirements are fairly simple: You need to have had a Facebook account for any time between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022. You also need to have been a United States resident during that period of time. Even people who have deleted Facebook accounts may qualify.

But there are some exemptions, as outlined by the settlement administrator.

First off, “directors, officers, legal representatives, alleged co-conspirators, and agents” of Facebook’s parent company Meta are disqualified.

Any legal counsel who represented Facebook in the lawsuit (or other lawsuits that were consolidated into this settlement) also are not eligible. The same goes for other people who worked on the case, including the judge, mediators and court staff.

Finally, anyone who opts out of the settlement can’t get a payment. People may have opted out if they wanted to retain the right to sue Facebook separately on this same issue.

The lawsuit stems from claims Facebook allowed users’ personal data to be shared with third parties, the most famous being Cambridge Analytica, a consulting firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The firm harvested the data of as many as 87 million Facebook users, the Associated Press reported.

Meta agreed to settle the claim but denies any wrongdoing.

The deadline to opt out already passed on July 26.

If the fine print is confusing, or you’re not sure if you qualify, you can send an email to info@FacebookUserPrivacySettlement.com or call 1-855-556-2233 for help from the settlement administrator.

The last day to file a claim is Aug. 25, 2023.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Nexstar Media Wire News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump ratchets up attacks on Pence after Jan. 6 indictment
  2. Georgia set to take over the Trump indictment spotlight 
  3. Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
  4. Can a Mega Millions jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  5. Former Trump White House lawyer knocks ‘aspirational’ defense in Jan. 6 ...
  6. Judge Cannon questions use of out-of-state grand jury in Mar-a-Lago ...
  7. Sinema independent bid could boost Democrats in Arizona Senate race: poll
  8. Tuberville says Ukraine can’t win war: ‘It’s a junior high team playing a ...
  9. America’s white majority is aging out
  10. Trump directs rage at DC judge handling his Jan. 6 case
  11. Trump lawyer says Jack Smith showing ‘discomfort’ with protective order ...
  12. Ramaswamy calls Juneteenth a ‘useless’ holiday
  13. Mom sues Southwest Airlines, claiming racial profiling after she was accused of ...
  14. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  15. Home prices hit record highs in nearly two-thirds of major markets
  16. DeSantis replaces campaign manager in latest shakeup
  17. Senate Democrat: Tuberville ‘prepared to burn the military down’ with ...
  18. Haley: Tuberville hold on military promotions 'shameful'
Load more