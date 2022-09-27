NotedDC — Sunshine State Senate race enters final stretch

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is edging out his Democratic opponent Rep. Val Demings in recent polls, but Demings is pushing hard to narrow the gap.

Demings, hoping to shore up her campaign war chest with six weeks until Election Day, issued a series of donation requests to supporters over email on Tuesday, even as much of southern Florida turned its attention to bracing for Hurricane Ian.

And while both candidates have transitioned their social media accounts to helping share relevant info for Florida residents and evacuees, much of their campaign messaging has continued amid the storm, Florida Politics reported.

“In Florida, the elections will be close,” Dario Moreno, a politics professor at Florida International University, told NotedDC.

Moreno said that the key could be suburban moms, riled up by recent issues from abortion to finances.

“That could be an important plus side for the Democrats,” he said.

And while many Republicans have focused more heavily on issues like immigration, Moreno said he does not think the topic will be a major factor in the Sunshine State. He noted, however, that Republicans have had the upper hand in registering voters since the 2020 presidential race.

Demings, a former Orlando police chief, has been an outspoken opponent of the Supreme Court‘s ruling this year that upended the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that ensured abortion rights across the country.

Meanwhile, Rubio has been one of the most vocal advocates for returning to former President Trump’s “remain in Mexico” order for migrants coming to the United States and seeking asylum.

The Florida Senate race is a key fight for Democrats hoping to widen their margin in the 50-50 Senate, which has blocked major objectives for the party and President Biden.





Welcome to NotedDC: Your guide to politics, policy & people of consequence in D.C. Today’s issue is brought to you by Liz Crisp. Subscribe to NotedDC HERE.





🌩 Hurricane Ian heading for Florida

HURRICANE IAN is barreling toward Florida as a Category 3 storm with winds hitting 115 miles per hour. It’s likely to make Florida landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday with a huge storm surge.

Anticipating the potential devastation, the Tampa Bay Times has dropped its paywall for coverage.



FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell joined White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for Tuesday’s press briefing after a trip to Miami to check on preparations.



joined White House press secretary for Tuesday’s press briefing after a trip to Miami to check on preparations. “The president has mobilized the full force of the United States government to support the people of Florida as they prepare for the storm,” Jean-Pierre said.

Stay with The Hill’s live coverage of the storm here.





—–––––––

“A failed vote on something as critical as comprehensive permitting reform only serves to embolden leaders like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin who wish to see America fail.”

– Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a statement announcing he asked for his permitting reform language to be cut from the stopgap government funding bill.

Read more from The Hill’s Alexander Bolton on how Senate Republicans gave Manchin a taste of political payback by withholding their support for his legislation:

“The message to Manchin is clear: Republicans are still furious over the surprise deal he cut with Schumer this summer to pass major pieces of the Democratic agenda…”





FOOD SUMMIT

The White House is hosting a hunger and nutrition conference Wednesday, as Americans face historically high inflation that’s driving up food costs and are just off a critical baby formula shortage.

Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle first asked for the summit. There will also be satellite events across the country to bring together people on the issues, according to the White House. More info available here.





🧢 Fetterman leans in after Oz clothing crack

Pennsylvania Democratic candidate John Fetterman is embracing a new campaign slogan online, courtesy of his Republican Senate challenger Mehmet Oz.

The lieutenant governor shared a mock campaign logo on Twitter on Tuesday that declared, “Fetterman: Kicking authority in the balls.”



Fetterman, who is known for his casual appearance, knocked Oz after the GOP candidate commented on his “costume” of hoodies on a recent podcast. “When he dresses like that, he’s kicking authority in the balls,” Oz asserted.

The fight between Fetterman and Oz has been a bitter battle, with Fetterman having a narrow lead in recent polls.





THE COUNTDOWN: 6 weeks until the November election





🇰🇵 Harris has her DMZ moment

Vice President Harris will visit Korea’s heavily-guarded demilitarized zone (DMZ) on Thursday to “tour sites at the DMZ, meet with service members and receive an operational briefing from U.S. commanders.”

It comes a little more than 3 years after former President Trump visited the area between North and South Korea himself.



visited the area between North and South Korea himself. During Trump’s trip, he notoriously met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and discussed nuclear weapons.





WORTH NOTING

Superstar couple Peter Baker and Susan Glasser, of The New York Times and The New Yorker respectively, will be at Politics & Prose on Thursday to talk about their new book “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021.” In a book review, The Times calls the tome a “Sober Look at the ‘Cartoonishly Chaotic’ Trump White House.”





Have some news, juicy gossip, insight or other insider info? Send tips: Elizabeth Crisp. And encourage friends to sign up here: thehill.com/noted.

See you tomorrow!





VIEW THE FULL EDITION HERE