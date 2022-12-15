Progressives outline priorities for new Congress

NotedDC a newsletter looking at the politics, policy and people behind the stories in Washington. Sign up here or in the box below.

Progressives are poised to see their numbers grow in the House next month, fueling hopes they can push the party farther to the left on key issues even as Democrats prepare to give up control of the chamber.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) will have 103 members starting in January — representing almost half the Democratic caucus and the most ever since the group was founded in 1991.

While new recruits to the House’s progressive coalition will have to contend with operating under a GOP majority set on making life uncomfortable for the Biden administration, members aren’t shying away from broadcasting their priorities.

“I definitely will be focusing at the start on policies that will further economic fairness and worker wages, and then also, being based here in Texas, on restoring people’s basic rights,” Rep.-elect Greg Casar (D-Texas) told NotedDC.

Casar, who will serve in the No. 3 spot of Caucus Whip, noted the CPC “is larger and stronger than ever before, and I think will be key to helping the president govern this coming term and helping retake the House in less than two years.”

Several incoming members say they see the 118th Congress as an opportunity to push progressive policy on labor issues, health care, affordable housing, the social safety net, tuition subsidies and more.

Casar said he hopes protections for Dreamers and DACA recipients will receive bipartisan support and would like to see progress during the lame-duck session, but if not, “we will be waiting at the negotiating table to try to get something done.”

“We’ve really got to start looking at the housing gaps and inequities that exist and … doing better with the programs that we have at our disposal at the federal level,” Rep.-elect Jill Tokuda (Hawaii) told NotedDC.

Tokuda, who will serve as Vice Chair of Communications for the caucus during her first term, said while she wants to “turn the firehouse on and just tackle everything,” some initial priorities are affordable housing, access to the “care economy” and campaign finance reform.

Tokuda, who said her priorities are informed by being a mother, said access to the care economy — including child care, early learning and long-term care for seniors — “is where the greatest inequities and gaps exist … especially in my district, but I think it exists everywhere in our country.”

She also wants to look at tuition subsidies and loan forgiveness for workers in these jobs.

While these efforts will likely run into a GOP wall, members say it’s still worth trying.

“I’m willing to make compromises to move us forward,” Casar said. “What we won’t be willing to do is to compromise our values. And we’ll fight tooth and nail to protect things like Social Security and Medicare.”

“I try to be a very optimistic person,” Tokuda said when asked what she thinks is feasible with a GOP majority, arguing her priorities “are people issues, so I’ve got to believe that there are opportunities for us to come together around these issues.”

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.), a former union organizer who will serve as Vice Chair At Large for the caucus after previously serving as Vice Chair of Labor, said his focus in the new Congress will be on “policies that put America’s workers first.”

“That means fighting for good wages, fair benefits, and people having a voice in the workplace. When our workforce has access to high-quality health care, education and career training, and retirement security, our entire nation is better off,” he said in a statement.

On bipartisan possibilities, Norcross said, “Certainly, we are in philosophically very different places on things like the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, but one place I think we can find common ground on would be improving retirement security. Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI-07) and I have worked well together on this issue. We both understand that hardworking Americans deserve to live their golden years in dignity, and I hope our bipartisan efforts on this issue continue into the 118th Congress.”

Norcross and Walberg reintroduced the Lifetime Income For Employees (LIFE) Act earlier in 2022.





BRIEFLY





BRIEFLY

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) is taking public shots at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell ’s (R-Ky.) plan to pass a year-long spending package before Christmas.



(Calif.) is taking public shots at Senate Minority Leader ’s (R-Ky.) plan to pass a year-long spending package before Christmas. Former President Trump unveiled a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing that he would be making a “major announcement.”



unveiled a line of digital trading cards bearing his likeness after teasing that he would be making a “major announcement.” The NCAA has tapped outgoing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) to lead the organization that oversees athletics at the country’s largest colleges and universities.

📬 How to get free at-home COVID tests by mail

(Alix Martichoux / Nexstar)

As part of the White House’s winter plan to tackle COVID-19, four free rapid antigen tests per household will be available to those who sign up at COVIDTests.gov.

WHAT TO KNOW: One order is allowed per residential address (not including orders from earlier in the year).

Senior administration officials said tests will begin shipping next week. They also noted individuals can still get eight tests per month through health insurance plans.



Officials said they’re seeing rising COVID cases and “we know that the virus will circulate more quickly and easily as folks gather indoors for the winter holiday season.”

BIDEN’S WINTER COVID PLAN: The officials outlined the administration’s winter preparedness plan for COVID-19, saying it has three focuses:

“First, making it even easier for Americans to access the tools we know work to prevent serious illness, hospitalization, or worse — like vaccines, tests, and treatments.”

“Second, we’re standing ready to support states and communities with personnel, supplies, and other resources to get more shots in arms and meet urgent clinical needs as they arise.”

“Third, accelerating our efforts to protect the highest-risk Americans, in partnership with states, at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, starting with updated vaccinations.”

More on COVID-19 and other health news:

🇵🇷 Puerto Rico statehood bill advances

The House has taken the historic step of advancing legislation that would let voters in Puerto Rico determine the island territory’s future relationship with the United States, including whether to become a state or a sovereign nation.

Why it matters: While the bill has virtually no chance of passing the Senate — it would need support from 10 GOP senators before the end of the term — the vote Thursday is seen as a symbol of a growing willingness to consider the issue.

The Caribbean island has been an American territory since 1898.



The bill would allow Puerto Rico residents to decide their political future, rather than Congress, and whether the island should become the 51st state, an independent country or have sovereignty while being associated with the U.S.

The measure passed the House in a 233-191 vote, with 16 Republicans joining all 217 Democrats.

“It’s democratic. It’s fair. It’s long overdue,” Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) said of the proposal.

GOP OPPOSITION: Republicans raised alarms about what they perceived as a lack of input and absence of a full cost analysis of the options.

“There are problems with this bill,” Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) said. “Both sides agree there are problems with this bill.”

Westerman called the last-minute House push “disingenuous.”

“We can’t control the Senate but I doubt very seriously the Senate will take up this bill,” he said. “It’s a political ploy on the backs of the Puerto Rican citizens.”

BROADER DEBATE: Various proposals about Puerto Rico’s status have come up through the years, but Thursday marked a milestone of gaining traction on an effort to let Puerto Ricans decide their own future.

Several Republicans noted that Puerto Rican voters wouldn’t be given the option to maintain the current status if it were to pass.

Grijalva said that’s intentional.

“The intent of the bill is simple — that there be three options,” he said. “The intent of this legislation is to allow the Puerto Rican people to not be colonized.”





👨🏼‍⚖️ Ranking the Speakership scenarios

(Greg Nash, The Hill)

A group of conservatives opposed to Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) is raising questions about whether he’ll get the majority vote needed to become Speaker of the House next month.

There’s no shortage of predictions and musings about how things could shake out. Our colleagues Emily Brooks and Mike Lillis put them in context, ranking seven possibilities from least to most likely.

Their rankings, with excerpts:

A Democrat squeaks in: “Such a result is very, very unlikely because Republicans will have the majority in the vote and do not want this to happen.”

House elects a Speaker who is not a member of Congress: “House rules do not technically require that the Speaker is a sitting, elected member of House — though every Speaker in U.S. history has been.”

A moderate Republican wins with backing of some Republicans and Dems: “But Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who has said he’s talked to Democratic members about the possibility of backing an alternative candidate, has said he will only consider such a drastic measure if McCarthy drops out of the race for Speaker after repeated failed votes.”

McCarthy drops out of Speakership race to make way for consensus pick: “But there’s no indication the conservatives would support anyone who didn’t accept the same demands they’re making of McCarthy[.]”

House agrees to make McCarthy Speaker with a plurality of votes: “That would require cooperation from Democrats, and it is not clear whether they would support such a resolution.”

McCarthy elected Speaker because of Democratic absences: “If some members are absent or vote ‘present,’ it lowers the threshold from 218.”

McCarthy wins an outright majority of votes: “Some members think that McCarthy may even be able to strike a deal with his detractors and win on the first ballot.”

Read the full story here.





QUOTABLE

“Be careful what you wish for: I may show up.”

– President Biden to attendees at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit on his plans to visit African countries.





NUMBER TO KNOW

22

Number of senators who have changed party affiliation during their tenure (since 1890).





❄️ Throwback Thursday

Did you know in the early 1900s ice skating around the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool at the National Mall in D.C. was pretty normal?

The Library of Congress has photographic proof from January 1922 — coming up on 101 years ago.



has photographic proof from January 1922 — coming up on 101 years ago. More recently, federal officials have had to remind people to stay off the ice for their safety.

Last year during a particularly cold front, the National Park Service — which manages the area — recalled what was once a “really big rink” that people enjoyed.

“Though it doesn’t happen every winter, sometimes the Reflecting Pool can freeze over. It’s not allowed anymore, but people used to skate & play hockey on it. At 2,030 feet long & 167 feet wide, that’s a really big rink!” NPS tweeted.

Don’t fret: For those looking to hit the ice, the National Gallery of Art has a seasonal skating facility at the Sculpture Garden open through March 5, 2023, weather permitting.





ONE MORE THING

Pelosi portrait unveiled as outgoing Speaker toasted

(Greg Nash, The Hill)

Tears, hugs and memories marked the unveiling of outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s (D-Calif.) official portrait on Thursday, just weeks before Republicans are set to take control of the chamber.

The portrait, which depicts Pelosi wearing a burgundy pantsuit and wielding the Speaker’s gavel, will join the collection of portraits in the Speaker’s Lobby located just off the House chamber.

Pelosi is expected to take a less prominent role within the Democratic caucus after nearly two decades of leadership.

A few highlights from the formal unveiling:

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who is hoping to succeed Pelosi as Speaker, were among those who attended the unveiling event in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall this week.



(R-Ohio), Senate Majority Leader (D-N.Y.) and House GOP Leader (Calif.), who is hoping to succeed Pelosi as Speaker, were among those who attended the unveiling event in the Capitol’s Statuary Hall this week. As the first female Speaker, Pelosi becomes the first woman whose likeness will hang among those honored in the Speaker’s Lobby. “I’m honored to be the first, but it will only be a good accomplishment if I’m not the last,” Pelosi said.



Boehner, who served as minority leader during Pelosi’s first stint as Speaker, got emotional. “You’ve been unfailingly gracious to me, to my family and, frankly, my team here in Washington. And Madam Speaker, I have to say, my girls told me, ‘tell the Speaker how much we admire her,’” he told Pelosi from the lectern, choking back tears. Pelosi later quipped that she would have been “a little disappointed” if Boehner hadn’t gotten emotional during his tribute to her.



Former President Obama, who sent a video message, said he’s always been reassured through Pelosi’s leadership. “I’ll still feel better knowing that your portrait will be looking down from these walls, reminding everyone who sees it to keep up the fight,” he said. Pelosi told reporters Thursday that her proudest accomplishment during her tenure was the passage of the federal Affordable Care Act during Obama’s first term. “Nothing in any of the years I was there compares to the Affordable Care Act,” she said. “That was central because it’s a health issue, an economic issue for families and a values issue for our country, so that was a highlight.”





See you next week!