trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Pizza Hut brings back ’90s-era mini basketballs for March Madness

by Travis Schlepp - 03/09/23 10:30 AM ET
by Travis Schlepp - 03/09/23 10:30 AM ET
Pizza Hut is bringing back an old promotional item from the ’90s. (Pizza Hut)

(KTLA) – Children of the ’90s, rejoice. Pizza Hut is bringing back an old fan favorite: Pizza Hut mini basketballs.

The pizza chain announced Wednesday that it would be bringing back the popular toy from the 20th Century, just in time for the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

For a limited time, customers can order the mini basketballs for $7 through the Pizza Hut website and app. The black and red mini basketballs are emblazoned with the company’s slogan: Nobody Out Pizzas the Hut.

Fans will need to provide their own hoops, unless they purchase a Big New Yorker, which comes with specialty March Madness packaging that transforms into a hoop and backboard.

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s (Pizza Hut)
Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s. (Pizza Hut)

Pizza Hut is entering its seventh year as the “official pizza of March Madness,” according to the company, and Chief Marketing Officer Lindsay Morgan says the chain wanted to do something special for basketball fans.

“We’re bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home,” Morgan said.

Both the mini basketballs and the Big New Yorker pizza are available nationwide at participating locations, while supplies last.

The first round of the 2023 March Madness tournament officially starts on March 16.

Tags

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  2. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  3. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  6. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  7. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  8. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  9. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  10. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  11. Will Jeff Bezos ‘Make America Amazon’ in 2024?
  12. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  13. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  14. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  15. House Democrats denounce GOP COVID witness as having racist views
  16. China brought down its balloon after it crossed Latin America
  17. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  18. Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
Load more

Video

See all Video