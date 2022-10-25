The Hill launches ‘group texts with the editor’ to answer questions and deliver political insight

To combat the rise in political misinformation and distortion in U.S. politics, The Hill is launching an interactive service to provide subscribers with nonpartisan context, updates and ways to get questions answered ahead of the midterm elections.

Bob Cusack

Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, will engage subscribers in an ongoing “group chat”-style experience. The digital conversation will include Cusack’s rich insight and expertise gained from covering decades of D.C. politics. Cusack will focus on themes around the elections, what the results mean and how key policy decisions will affect all Americans.

The service features interactivity at its core. Once readers subscribe, they will be able to respond to Cusack’s analysis with comments and questions. Cusack will reply to readers directly and share his answers to the best questions.

“I won’t be able to answer every question,” Cusack said. “However, rest assured that I’ll be reading every response, listening to what’s on subscribers’ minds and will connect them to answers.”

Cusack has covered the ins and outs of the nation’s capital for more than 25 years and has extensive expertise on policy. He regularly appears on news networks as a nonpartisan political analyst and has won six awards from the National Press Club and the Society of Professional Journalists.

“We’ll mostly be talking politics,” Cusack said. “But, like any good group text with friends, you’ll likely get some non-political revelations and off-topic conversation. We’ll change as we go, learning from your questions and feedback.”

The Hill chose to use group text chats to increase the quality and depth of the quality of information and to reduce misinformation prevalent on social media.

“We hope this approach helps people cut through the clutter of social media,” said Josh Awtry, SVP of Audience for The Hill. “Not only will you get top-tier insights from one of the best experts in the business, but you get a unique opportunity to ask questions and be heard by a consummate Beltway insider. It’s all signal, no noise.”

Fill out the form below to enroll and begin the dialogue: