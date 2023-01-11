trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Press Release

The Hill’s Joseph Choi selected for prestigious Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship

by TheHill.com - 01/11/23 7:22 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/11/23 7:22 AM ET
National Press Foundation

Joseph Choi was selected by the National Press Foundation for its 2023 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship. Choi is one of 20 fellows named to take part in the distinguished program. The fellowship gives up-and-coming reporters opportunities to pick the brains of some of the best journalists in the business and amplify their skills in political and policy reporting. Choi covers health care politics and policy for The Hill.

Learn more from the National Press Foundation.

Tags

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The American public no longer believes the Supreme Court is impartial
  2. Here are Tuesday’s winning Mega Millions numbers for the $1.1B jackpot
  3. Local NY Republicans call on Santos to resign
  4. Democrat appears to flip Virginia state Senate seat in closely watched special ...
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos
  7. 5 things to know about the system outage at the FAA
  8. McConnell faces difficult 2023 amid Trump, House GOP pressures
  9. McCarthy: George Santos shouldn’t be on any top House committees
  10. New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees
  11. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  12. White House turns talk of Medicare, Social Security cuts against GOP
  13. Royal PR battle rages as Harry spares no one
  14. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  15. Russia on verge of biggest gain in Ukraine since summer
  16. Democrats planning to sit on all GOP select committees 
  17. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  18. FAA lifts departure halt after computer outage, thousands of flights delayed
Load more

Video

See all Video