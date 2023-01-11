The Hill’s Joseph Choi selected for prestigious Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship

Joseph Choi was selected by the National Press Foundation for its 2023 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship. Choi is one of 20 fellows named to take part in the distinguished program. The fellowship gives up-and-coming reporters opportunities to pick the brains of some of the best journalists in the business and amplify their skills in political and policy reporting. Choi covers health care politics and policy for The Hill.

Learn more from the National Press Foundation.