Press Release

The Hill TV named finalist for Best Streaming News Service

by TheHill.com - 01/23/23 8:59 AM ET
The Hill and Nexstar Digital have been selected as Finalists in the Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards in 2 Categories including Best Streaming News Service for The Hill and Best Ad Tech Solution for Stellar .

The Cynopsis Best of the Best Awards recognizes outstanding achievement across platforms and salutes excellence in programming, marketing, technology, and people.

See all of this year’s finalists including ABC, NBC, FOX, Nike, Apple, Google, Ogilvy, Starcom, and more HERE.  

The final winners will be announced virtually on February 16.

