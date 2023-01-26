Expansion of The Hill’s Money and Finance Coverage

To help address the needs of readers across the nation, The Hill is expanding its Money and Finance team. The augmented team will go deep to explain national ramifications of fiscal policy and add a renewed focus on personal finance to help readers navigate financial challenges.

Riley Gutiérrez McDermid has been hired as The Hill’s new Business/Finance editor. She will lead our finance and business teams, as will our tech team.

McDermid has been a money and tech editor for USA Today, where she coordinated coverage for money, personal finance and markets reporters in the San Francisco Bay area. She previously worked as markets editor at The Street, West Coast editor for Bisnow and digital editor for the San Francisco Business Times.

Sylvan Lane, a veteran Hill reporter, has been promoted to a new Assistant Business/Finance editor role. Lane will be closely overseeing our business and finance reporters and working to increase the strength of our daily business reporting.

In addition to the new moves, The Hill is hiring a dedicated personal finance reporter and adding another finance reporter to tackle increased coverage in this critical area.