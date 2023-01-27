trending:

Press Release

The Hill launches refreshed print, electronic replica editions 

by TheHill.com - 01/27/23 9:43 AM ET
To better meet the evolving needs of readers and advertisers, The Hill has launched a refreshed print edition and companion replica e-edition. 

The bold new format builds on The Hill’s authority as a trusted, nonpartisan source which decodes politics and policy, adding new features designed to serve both time-starved readers and those who want to dive deep into issues. 

“The mission — and magic — of a printed newspaper in today’s noisy, always-on environment is to offer an essential, curated briefing that catches you up and restores the serendipity missing from online news feeds,” said Jason Jedlinski, General Manager of The Hill. “By the time you make it to the back page, you’re up to speed and have newfound clarity on the important themes of the day.” 

The Hill’s new look features a magazine-style cover, emphasizing photography, along with a “One Sheet” that promises DC’s daily agenda at a glance. Clearly defined sections make it easy to navigate between news, money and policy, with expanded layouts for newsmakers and briefs. Each story now offers a summary and also highlights callouts for readers who skim. Opinion pages are offset from the news report with bold color. 

The redesign was developed by Colin D. Smith, The Hill’s new creative director.  

To preview the replica e-edition, visit: edition.thehill.com. Subscriptions to The Hill begin at $175/year and can be purchased at thehill.com/subscribe. 

