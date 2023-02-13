The Hill’s Sharon Udasin recognized as 2022 SEAL Environmental Journalism Awards winner

The Hill’s Sharon Udasin was selected by SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement, and Leadership) as one of 12 top environmental journalists for 2022.

The SEAL Awards are administered by an environmental advocacy organization that honors leadership through corporate sustainability awards & environmental journalism awards.

Udasin was named alongside journalists from National Geographic, The Guardian, ProPublica and others.

She covers climate and policy for The Hill, which has established a strong reputation for authoritative reporting and comprehensive coverage on the beat, including a dedicated Energy & Environment Policy Vertical and newsletter as well as industry-leading events.

