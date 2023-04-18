The Hill’s Joe Ruffolo discusses non-partisan news in new podcast
The Hill and NewsNation Digital’s new SVP/GM Joe Ruffolo recently appeared on The Rebooting Show podcast with Brian Morrissey.
They discussed non-partisan news and how both entities provide coverage for all Americans.
Listen here:
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
